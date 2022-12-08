Lava Blaze 5G: Fits perfectly in your pocket

Faster internet speeds with quicker downloads, smooth gaming, better video calling and HD movie watching experience—there is a clamour of sorts for 5G mobile devices among the buyers, enticed by the promises mentioned above. Predictably not everyone can afford to pick the high-end devices, therefore, queries around the affordable, mid-range variants are aplenty.

Take for instance, the Lava Blaze 5G. Introduced at a price of Rs 10,999, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and comes with Premium AG Glass Back finish. On the specs sheet, the device looks impressive and in terms of design, it is quite good looking too. Let us check out some of its key features and performance.

First and foremost, Lava Blaze 5G comes with a feature wherein YouTube works in the background without opening the app, allowing users to play their favourite videos while multitasking. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700, it has a clock speed of 2.2 GHz which allows the device to provide a smooth and fast mobile experience, things like performing tasks using multiple apps including games, simultaneously.

The 5G phone features an attractive glass back design, clean Android 12 OS with anonymous call recording feature, 50 MP AI triple rear camera with EIS support and 8MP front camera for a fine photography experience and selfies. It also has a 4GB+ 3GB Virtual RAM for a high-end and lag-free user experience and 128 GB UFS ROM equipped with a large 5000 mAh battery for hassle-free daily usage. It further has an optimised battery consumption due to its efficient 7nm chipset.

The Lava Blaze 5G features a large 6.5 inch HD+ IPS display with Widevine L1 support along with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The phone also provides security features with a side mounted fingerprint unlock. It comes with a refreshed design and it seems like the company has worked hard on its form factor. The phone is less bulky, slim and very comfortable to hold.

In terms of real-time usage, frankly speaking, the apps take a little bit long to launch, but that’s not a deal-breaker as multitasking is handled well. There was no visible lag while scrolling. Besides regular usage, gaming is quite good, streaming OTT content is a visual delight, generally browsing the YouTube, or listening to music — everything works just fine. In fact, the audio performance is impressive. The stereo speakers are loud and phone calls sound quite clear.

Slowly and steadily, Lava is achieving recognition in the domestic mobile phone segment. Its phones boast an impressive array of features and good specs.

Further, the company ensures that its handsets carry reasonable price tags. Upfront, the Blaze 5G is a decent offering in a slim and lightweight design, it is smooth and reasonably fast, and handles daily tasks with no complaints whatsoever.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700

Operating system: Android 12

Memory & storage: 4GB RAM + 3GB virtual RAM, 128GB storage

Cameras: 50MP AI triple rear camera, 8MP front camera

Battery: 5000mAh

Estimated street price: Rs 10,999