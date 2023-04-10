Lava Blaze 2 launched in India with 90Hz refresh rate, 5000mAh battery: Specs, price and more.

Homegrown-brand Lava has launched the successor of its Blaze smartphone, called Blaze 2 with UniSoc T616 chipset.

The successor of Blaze which was released last year, Blaze 2 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. The phone is equipped with a 6.5-inch 720p+ 90Hz display. The previous version comes with a Mediatek Helio A22 chipset and is based on the Android 12 operating system.

Lava Blaze 2 comes with a 13MP main, 2MP macro camera at the back, and 8MP front-facing camera. The phone also has a 3.5mm audio jack and FM radio. The smartphone also supports 18W fast charging. The phone comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB. The phone has 4G connectivity. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Talking about its predecessor, Lava Blaze, the phone comes with a 13MP triple AI camera at back and an 8MP camera at the front. The phone comes with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage expandable up to 256GB.

The phone has already launched in India but will be available for sale from April 18, 2023. The phone has been launched in India at a price of Rs 10,999 but Lava says it will sell it at a discounted price of Rs 8,999 at launch. The company has also told the users that they will be providing “free service” at their homes. This service will be only applicable to those who purchase the phone.

While this phone will be available for sale from April 18, 2023, its predecessor Lava Blaze is already on sale and is currently priced at Rs 8,699. The predecessor model also has a 3.5mm audio jack and has 4G connectivity and comes with a premium glass back design.