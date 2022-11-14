Kolkata’s Shlok Mukherjee wins Doodle for Google 2022 from India; awarded over 5 lakh in scholarship

This year’s Doodle for Google competition is out and this time the national winner of the India Doodle for the Google contest is Shlok Mukherjee. He hails from NewTown, Kolkata, West Bengal. He studies at Delhi Public School.

This year’s theme for Google Doodle asked students to imagine India as it marches towards a brand-new shared future, said Sapna Chadha, Vice President of Marketing, Google India and Southeast Asia.

Shlok titled his Google Doodle ‘India on the centre stage’. Looking at his Google Doodle, it can be made out that the country’s scientific achievements will take the centre stage. Speaking about his doodle, Shlok said, “In the upcoming years, my country will have their own eco-friendly robot for humanity’s betterment. India will also develop more in the field of Yoga and Ayurveda and will become stronger in the upcoming years.”

Looking at the Doodle, the shape of the letters begins with a man performing yoga, a scientist, a robot, a tree and a plant.

For all those unaware, Doodle for Google is an annual competition which takes place in various countries. It allows children to create a Google Doodle which, if chosen, will get featured on the Google homepage as a doodle for 24 hours.

According to Google, this year the tech giant received 115,000 entries from children in classes 1 to 10 from over 100 cities across India.

This year’s judging panel for Doodle for Google included actor, filmmaker, producer and TV personality Neena Gupta, Editor-in-Chief at Tinkle Comics, Kuriakose Vaision; YouTube Creators Slayypoint, artist and entrepreneur Alika Bhat and finally the Google Doodle team. The entire team had to choose 20 finalists from across India, and evaluate entries based on artistic merit, creativity and much more.

In terms of awards, Shlok Mukherjee will be awarded a college scholarship of Rs 5 lakhs along with a technology package of around Rs 2 lakhs for his school education, a certificate or trophy of achievement, Google hardware devices and other fun Google collectables.

Other students who won the Doodle for Google competition from India include Kanakala Shrinika from Vishakhapatnam, Divyanshi Singhal from Gurgaon, Pihu Kacchap from Ranchi and Puppala Indira Jahnavi from Vishakhapatnam.

