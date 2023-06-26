Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd, the licensee of the renowned Kodak brand, has launched a new 50, 55 and 65-inch 4K Google TV models under its CA PRO series. The new televisions come at a starting price of Rs 27,999. The 75-inch variant of the Kodak 4K QLED Matrix series is launched at a starting price of Rs 98,888.

The Kodak 9XPRO TV series stands out as a premium range powered by Android 11 and features an ARM Cortex A55 4 Realtek processor. With Dolby digital sound and a speaker output of 30W, these TVs deliver immersive audio experiences. The inclusion of built-in Netflix, Google Assistant, and Chromecast ensures seamless connectivity and convenient access to a wide range of entertainment content. The series offers a vast selection of over 6,000 apps and games, including popular platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and Apple TV. While the 32-inch variant is HD Ready, the remaining models boast Full HD displays.

The Kodak CA PRO series, available in 50, 55, and 65-inch variants, features 4K UHD displays and integrates Google Assistant. These TVs provide users with a large screen for Chromecast video meetings, document viewing, and built-in apps such as YouTube Learning and Google Classroom, facilitating learning and productivity. The CA PRO series is equipped with the MT9062 processor and offers multiple connectivity options, including USB 2.0, HDMI 3 (ARC, CEC), and Bluetooth 5.0. The TVs come with a user-friendly remote control and provide a nearly bezel-less design, delivering a cinematic experience at an affordable price. Users can enjoy a vast array of content from over 10,000 apps and games, including popular platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, and ZEE5.

For those seeking an even larger screen, Kodak has launched the 75-inch variant of the 4K QLED Matrix series. This TV, known as the 75MT5044, offers a stunning QLED 4K display with 1.1 billion colors, supported by DTS TruSurround, Dolby MS12, HDR 10+, and Dolby Atmos. The Bezel-less and Airslim design enhances the visual experience, while built-in Chromecast and Airplay enable seamless connectivity to over 1000 apps. With 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage, this TV is equipped to handle various multimedia needs.

Avneet Singh Marwah, director and CEO of Super Plastronics expressing his excitement for the new products said that the new offerings are for the people who “wish to bring the big screens to their homes and enjoy even the minute details while sitting on their couches.”

The newly launched KODAK televisions will be available on major e-commerce platforms. Amazon India will offer the KODAK 9XPRO 32, 40, and 43-inch TVs, the 50, 55, and 65-inch CA PRO Google TVs, and the 75-inch Matrix QLED TV. Flipkart, on the other hand, will showcase the Kodak 9XPRO 32, 42, and 43-inch TVs, the 50 and 65-inch CA PRO Google TVs, and the 75-inch 4K QLED TV.