Android is borrowing more features from the iPhone to aid with seamless file sharing. With an upcoming update, Android users could soon enjoy a seamless, AirDrop-like experience with a new ‘Tap to Share’ feature that could let them instantly share files and contacts by simply tapping two phones together.

The upcoming capability uses NFC (Near Field Communication) as a quick trigger, while Google’s Quick Share handles the actual high-speed file transfer. A clear description spotted in leaks reads: “Just hold the top of your phone close to the device, and the files will be sent.”

The feature has been discovered in Samsung’s One UI 9 builds, Google Play Services code, and system-level references in Android 17 beta, including a dedicated “TapToShare” service. This suggests the feature will roll out broadly across Android devices, not limited to Samsung phones.

Android ‘Tap to Share’: How it will work

Users will be able to initiate sharing by bringing the tops of two compatible Android phones close together. The system is expected to support both file transfers and contact sharing with minimal steps, making it more convenient than the current Quick Share menu selection process.

Samsung has already begun rolling out enhanced Quick Share features in select regions, including better compatibility with Apple devices. For cross-platform sharing with iPhones or Macs, users may still need to open Quick Share, enable “Share with Apple devices,” and ensure the receiving device has AirDrop visibility set to “Everyone.”

Tap to Share availability on Android

Google is likely to officially introduce or expand the Tap to Share feature alongside the stable release of Android 17 later in 2026. Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series and newer flagships are expected to receive it early through One UI 9. Some Google Pixel devices have also shown early support following recent updates.

The development builds on Google and Samsung’s earlier collaboration that unified ‘Nearby Share’ and ‘Quick Share’ into a single, faster platform. Quick Share has steadily improved, now offering better speeds and cross-device support, including with Apple iPhones.

This new tap-based gesture aims to make Android file sharing as effortless as Apple’s AirDrop and NameDrop features. While the feature is still in testing and not yet enabled by default, its presence across multiple test versions indicates that it is well underway for a release on Android 17, which is currently in beta stages, with a stable launch anticipated in the second half of 2026.