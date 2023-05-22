JUST CORSECA SNOW PODS: Battery life is strong on these buds

When it comes to audio quality, comfort, and convenience, true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are hard to beat. Take for instance, the Snow Pods TWS earbuds from Just Corseca. Available in four colours — Black, White, Blue, and Pink, the earbuds are ergonomically engineered for good comfort and audio performance, and each weighs only 38g. Each bud has a touch panel that you can use to answer calls, change the volume, manage your music, and communicate with your smartphone’s voice assistant.

The Snow Pods have a sturdy build to withstand rough handling and accidental falls. The design ensures that these do not pop out of the ears when used during walking, running, jogging, or exercising. Inside, the Snow Pods feature the latest JL6983D2 advanced Bluetooth V5.3 chip that offers reliable connectivity over a wider operating range along with higher power efficiency. The intelligent chip also enables instant pairing so that the earbuds turn on automatically and immediately connect to the linked source the moment you flip open the charging case.

Also read: Apple, Samsung looking to expand in India: IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The battery life is substantial too; each earbud has a 30mAh battery that lasts for about 4 hours of playback, and the charging case has a 200mAh battery that can be recharged an additional 5 times for a total of 20 hours of listening.

Available at a price point of Rs 2,999 on the company’s website corseca.in and on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra, etc.

SPECIFICATIONS

* Bluetooth version: 5.3

* Charging case battery: 200mAh

* Earbuds battery: 30mAh

* Playtime: 5hrs, standby time: 150hrs

* Estimated street price: Rs 2,999