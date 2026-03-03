In just five years, Anthropic AI has grown from a small artificial intelligence startup into one of the most valuable tech companies in the world. Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI researchers, the company is now valued at around $380 billion. This figure is higher than the combined market value of India’s biggest IT companies — Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro and HCLTech.

Fastest-growing AI company

Anthropic’s growth has been driven by strong investor support and rising demand for AI tools. In early 2026, the company raised about $30 billion in fresh funding, reports India Today. Big global investors and tech companies have backed it, showing confidence in its AI technology.

Anthropic is best known for its AI models under the Claude brand. These tools can write code, fix software errors, analyse data and even complete complex tasks with minimal human help. Many companies are starting to use such AI systems to speed up work and reduce costs.

Impact on Indian IT Firms

The rise of AI companies like Anthropic has raised concerns for traditional IT service providers. Indian IT companies have long depended on providing software development, testing and maintenance services to global clients. These services usually require large teams of engineers.

This new reality is hitting legacy IT firms hard. The Indian IT sector in recent weeks has experienced its sharpest decline since the 2020 pandemic, reportedly wiping out $50 billion in value as markets recalibrate expectations around AI. In just one month, NIFTY IT is down by over 20 per cent.

While the fortunes of Indian IT dwindle, AI companies like Anthropic are gaining. It is as if Anthropic’s growth is coming at the cost of Indian IT giants, and the likes of Salesforce and Cognizant

However, advanced AI systems can now perform some of these tasks much faster. This has made investors cautious about the future growth of traditional IT firms. As a result, Indian IT stocks have seen some pressure in recent months.

Turning point for the Industry

Anthropic’s success shows how quickly the tech industry is changing. Artificial intelligence is moving from being a support tool to becoming a core part of business operations.

For Indian IT companies, this could be a turning point. Instead of competing with AI, they may need to adopt it and build new services around it. The companies that adapt quickly are likely to stay strong in the years ahead.