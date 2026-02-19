Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a powerful address at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, calling for artificial intelligence to be steered towards human welfare rather than becoming a disruptive force. Speaking at Bharat Mandapam, Modi outlined India’s vision of “Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhaye” (welfare and happiness of all) as the guiding benchmark for AI development.

“AI is a transformative power. If directionless, it becomes a disruption; if the right direction is found, it becomes a solution,” Modi said. “How to make AI from machine-centric to human-centric, how to make it sensitive and responsive — this is the basic objective of this Global AI Impact Summit,” he added.

He praised the enthusiasm of global youth, noting, “The pace with which the world’s youth are embracing AI and taking ownership of it is commendable. There is tremendous enthusiasm among young people for the AI Summit.”

India’s role as AI leader for ‘Global South’

Modi welcomed delegates by declaring, “I welcome you all to the most historic AI Summit of the world… India is the centre of the world’s largest tech pool. It is a matter of pride for the Global South that the AI summit is being organised in India.”

He stressed the need to democratise AI so that humans are not reduced to mere data points. “For AI, humans are just data points. To ensure that humans are not reduced to mere raw material, AI must be democratised. It must be made a medium for inclusion and empowerment, especially in the Global South,” he said.

Modi touched upon the factor of AI adoption by drawing a parallel with GPS. He added, “We must give AI an open sky and also keep the command in our hands, like GPS. GPS shows us the way, but the final call on which direction we should go is ours. The direction in which we take AI today will determine our future.”

Skilling as a mass movement, and lessons from history

The Prime Minister urged the world to think long-term. “We have to have a big vision and shoulder an equally big responsibility. Along with the present generation, we also have to worry about what form of AI we will hand over to the coming generations,” he said.

The Prime Minister urged the world to think long-term.

He compared the current AI moment to the advent of nuclear power. “The real question today is not what Artificial Intelligence can do in the future. The question is, what do we do with Artificial Intelligence in the present? … We have seen its destruction and its positive contribution has also been seen.”

Modi highlighted AI’s unprecedented speed and scale. “AI is making machines intelligent, but more than that, it is increasing human capabilities manyfold… Today, the journey from machine learning to learning machines is faster, deeper and wider than ever.”

He likened AI’s impact to the wireless revolution. “When signals were first transmitted wirelessly, no one imagined that the entire world would one day be connected in real time. Artificial Intelligence is such a transformation of human history. What we are seeing today, what we are predicting, is just the beginning of its impact.”

The Prime Minister also shared reference to the early days of the internet, stating, “Decades ago, when the internet started, no one could have imagined how many jobs it would create. The same is true for AI. Today, it is difficult to imagine what kind of jobs will be created in this field in the future. The future of work in AI is not predefined. It will depend on our decisions, our course and course of action. I believe the future of work is a new opportunity for us. This is the era of humans and intelligent systems working together…”

“We are entering an era where humans and intelligent systems co-create, co-work and co-evolve,” he added.

Modi also spoke about the vision on the future for AI. “Today at the New Delhi AI Impact Summit, I present the MANAV Vision for AI. MANAV means human, and MANAV Vision says M- moral and ethical systems: AI should be based on ethical guidance. A- accountable governance means transparent rules, robust oversight; N- national sovereignty means whose data, his right. A- accessible and inclusive means AI should be a multiplier, not a monopoly. V- valid and legitimate means AI should be lawful and verifiable. This MANAV vision of India will become an important link for the welfare of humanity in the AI-based world of the 21st century…,” he said.

Call for skilling and an inclusive future of work

In his closing message, Modi called for skilling, reskilling and lifelong learning to become a “mass movement”. “The future of work will be inclusive, trusted, and human-centric. If we move forward together, artificial intelligence will elevate the potential of humanity,” he said.

“India sees a strong future in AI. We have the talent, energy capacity, and policy clarity. I am pleased to inform you all that at this summit, three Indian companies have launched their AI models and apps. These models showcase the talent of our youth…I invite you all to design and develop in India, deliver to the world, humanity…” he added.

The remarks came on Day 4 of the five-day summit, which has brought together global leaders, tech CEOs and policymakers to discuss responsible and inclusive AI under the theme People, Planet and Progress. Modi’s speech reinforced India’s ambition to lead the Global South in shaping ethical, equitable and human-centric AI governance.