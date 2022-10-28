JioFiber connections can be booked at zero cost but there’s a catch

Reliance Jio has a new offer for its JioFiber users. The data company is offering a way to buy a JioFiber connection at zero cost. But like most of the other Jio offers and plans, this too comes with a catch. This offer is not available for all. Only those going for the JioFiber postpaid plans can avail this offer. Also, the offer is available only on select plans.

JioFiber offers both postpaid and prepaid plans to users. However, the new offer is available for those who choose JioFiber postpaid plans. JioFiber postpaid plans start at Rs 499 and are available for either 3 months, 6 months or 12 months. Those buying either of these plans will be exempted from paying any installation charge or deposit for the router which has to be paid in general when buying a new broadband connection.

JioFiber plans come bundled with OTT apps access alongside the data benefit that they offer. JioFiber plan starts at Rs 399 but it does not offer any OTT app access. The Rs 499 JioFiber plan is available for 6 months or 12 months for new users. This means that a new subscriber will have to pay Rs 2994 and Rs 5988 for 6 months or 12 months plan respectively. The offer will allow these subscribers to pay only the plan price and not the other charges that are usually included in any new broadband connection.

Jio at Rs 499 broadband plan offers unlimited data at 30Mbps along with free voice calling, access to more than 400 TV channels, and subscription to four OTT apps.

The JioFiber Rs 599 plan offers unlimited data at 30mbps along with access to 14OTT apps and more than 550 TV channels.

The other JioFiber postpaid plans cost Rs 699, Rs 799, Rs 899, Rs 999, Rs 1499, Rs 2499, Rs 3999, and Rs 8499.