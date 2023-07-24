JioBook 2023 to launch on July 31, here’s what to expect

Reliance Jio is all set to launch a new JioBook laptop in India on July 31. The news was confirmed by Amazon India, which has created a microsite for the upcoming laptop with a Notify Me button on the page.

The microsite reveals that the new JioBook will be powered by an octa-core processor. The laptop weighs 990grams which is lighter than its predecessor. The laptop will be backed by a “full-day battery” and come equipped with 4G connectivity, confirms Amazon.

The new JioBook will run on the JioOS operating system and come with a host of pre-loaded apps, including JioMeet, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. The new JioBook will likely be available in two colours: Blue and Grey. It is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000.

The launch of the new JioBook is a significant move by Reliance Jio to expand its presence in the laptop market. The company has already been selling the JioBook laptop in India since October 2022.

Jio in July also unveiled its Jio Bharat 4G platform- a drive to expand its 4G coverage in India. The company, under the “2G Mukt Bharat” initiative aims to drive 2G from India. To support this vision, Jio launched internet enabled phones called Jio Bharat. These are priced at Rs 999 and can be operated only using a Jio SIM.

Jio Bharat Phone features a 1.77-inch QVGA TFT display and supports smart features like HD calling, UPI payment using JioMoney, access to OTT services like Jio Cinema. The phone is equipped with a removable 1000mAh battery that can last for up to 24 hrs on single charge. There’s a 3.5mm audio phone jack for connecting earphones, a 0.3MP camera for clicking pictures, a torch, FM radio and an expandable storage.

