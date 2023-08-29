JioBharat 4G phone now available on Amazon for buying: Check specs, features, plans and more

Reliance Jio recently launched new JioBharat 4G phone as part of its 2G-Mukt Bharat vision. The phone aims to bring 250 million feature phone users to internet-enabled phone. The new JioBharat 4G is now finally available for purchase on Amazon India for Rs 999.

The JioBharat 4G is a basic feature phone with a 1.77-inch TFT display, a 0.3MP camera with LED flash, and a 1000mAh battery that can last for up to 24 hrs on single charge. It supports 23 Indian languages and ability to send and receive payments on JioPay. The device will work with Jio SIM card only.

The phone also comes with a few pre-loaded Jio apps, including JioTV, JioCinema, and JioMusic. Users will have to buy a special JioBharat plan priced at Rs 123 and Rs 1234 for an annual plan. Jio Bharat phone aims to make high quality data affordable for all.

The JioBharat 4G is a good option for those looking for an affordable 4G phone. It is also a good option for those who are looking to upgrade from a 2G phone.

The JioBharat phone is manufactured by Delhi-based Karbonn Mobiles and is also available for purchase at authorised retail outlets. Jio Bharat phone looks like a typical feature phone with physical keypad and a classic black colour.

There’s a 3.5mm audio phone jack for connecting earphones, a 0.3MP camera for clicking pictures, a torch, FM radio and an expandable storage support using a microSD card. Jio Bharat is also a Jio SIM locked phone which means you have to insert the Jio SIM card in it before using. The phone will be available in two series- JioBharat V2 and JioBharat K1 Karbonn.

