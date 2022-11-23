Jio Welcome offer starts rolling out to some users, here’s what it offers

After Airtel, Ambani-owned Indian telecommunications company Jio is planning to move forward with providing 5G services with 1Gbps speed or above starting with select Indian cities namely Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bangalore, Varanasi, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Jio Welcome Offer is a trial-based approach and is currently available to select Jio customers. It plans to provide free 5G services to Jio sim card users having smartphones eligible for such services. Jio aims to provide 5G services in every nook and corner of the country by December 2023.

It basically offers additional unlimited 5G data along with the existing entitlements under your active recharges/plans. The additional unlimited 5G data will work as long as you have a valid active base plan. More 5G-related offers by Jio have not started yet but are anticipated to begin once other

cities are covered under the band. Affordable prices are claimed for users who already have Jio sim card packs starting from Rs 239 or higher for postpaid and prepaid users upon choosing an active plan.

Owners of Jio 4G sim cards are also eligible to avail of this offer as the sim cards are forward-compatible and can be switched to 5G.

Many smartphone companies like Vivo, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo, Samsung, and Nothing have already introduced system updates to support Jio True 5G while iPhone users will get such updates by the end of this year. To activate the 5G services, one needs to download and install the MyJio application from Google Play Store, Apple App Store or others, then if the network is available in the selective city, then upon signing into the application, options of

shifting their band will appear. This service can be activated once the user receives a card message (named ‘Jio Welcome Offer’) that will appear on the top carousel upon tapping it a text saying “Thank You. Your journey towards Jio True 5G starts now’ will reflect. This will be a new experience for Jio users as India moves towards self-sufficiency in terms of technology and brings rapid-speed internet across all topographies.

