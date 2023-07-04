Jio wants to make India “2G-mukt” with “this” plan; says other telecom operators are exploiting users

Reliance Jio, the Indian telecom giant, has launched a new plan to help make India a “2G-mukt” or 2G-free country. The new plan, called the Jio Bharat 4G phone, is a low-cost feature phone that comes with a bundled monthly plan of 14 GB of data and unlimited voice calls. The plan costs just Rs 123 per month, which according to company is cheaper than the plans offered by other telecom operators.

Jio says that the new plan is aimed at the 250 million Indians who are still “trapped” in the 2G era with 2G feature phones. These users are being exploited by incumbent operators, who charge them high prices for limited data and voice services. Jio’s new plan aims to provide these users with affordable access to high-speed data and voice services, which will help them be a part of digital India.

“Lately, this digital disempowerment and disparity for these feature phone users has become worse, with other telecom operators increasing the minimum price to stay connected by more than twice. Even basic voice services for a 30-day period, which used to cost Rs 99 previously, now costs Rs 199,” company said in a press statement.

The launch of the Jio Bharat 4G phone is part of Jio’s larger plan to make India a 5G-ready country. Jio is already the largest 4G operator in India, and has a wide coverage of its 5G services in the country. To support the affordable Jio Bharat phone, the company has also launched tailored plans- Rs 123 monthly recharge and Rs 1234 annual recharge plan.

The Rs 123 plan, which company claims offers seven times higher data than other operators, gives 14GB of data (0.5GB per day) and unlimited voice calls for 28 days. The Rs 1234 plan, which is an annual plan, gives 168GB of data (0.5GB per day) and unlimited calling benefits for a year.

Jio: Other telcos are exploiting you

The telecom giant has accused other telecom operators of exploiting users by charging them high prices for limited data and voice services. The company says that these operators have kept the prices high, and that this is preventing millions of Indians from accessing the digital services.

“This segment is most exploited by incumbent operators because users in this segment are unable to afford smartphones. Not only do these users face the issue of affordability but also restriction from accessing digital services,” it said.

“There are still 250 million mobile phone users in India who remain ‘trapped’ in the 2G era, unable to tap into basic features of the internet at a time when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution. 6 years ago, when Jio was launched, we made it clear that Jio will leave no stone unturned to democratize internet and pass the benefits of technology to every Indian. Technology will no longer remain a privilege for a select few. The new Jio Bharat phone is another step in that direction,” company’s chairman Akash Ambani said in a press statement.

While it still remains to be seen whether Jio’s new plan will be successful in making India a 2G-mukt country, the company’s commitment to affordable data and voice services is a step in the right direction. If Jio Bharat phone is a hit, it will put pressure on other telecom operators to lower their prices and offer better services to their customers.

