Jio Vs Airtel: Best broadband plans with Amazon, Netflix and other OTT subscriptions

Telecom operators Airtel and Jio offer a vast range of prepaid and postpaid offers for mobile recharge plans which includes internet data, talktime and SMS facilities.

With the increased dependency on internet especially as we rise from the pandemic era, the telcos have realised that users expect benefits not just from the phone recharge plans but also from their broadband connections. Acknowledging these expectations, Airtel and Jio now also offer unlimited high-speed internet with OTT benefits on prepaid broadband plans. This comes after the need for the internet increased as users require data for online classes, binge watching shows, gaming, work from home and so on.

JioFiber is offering OTT bundles with their prepaid plans.

JioFiber Rs 999 plan- 150 Mbps speed internet data with unlimited usage for thirty days. It also includes free voice calls and free subscription to OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Sony Liv, Voot Select, Zee 5 along with ten more apps.

JioFiber Rs 1,499 plan- 300 Mbps speed internet data with unlimited usage for thirty days. Free OTT subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and fourteen more apps is also included with the plan.

JioFiber Rs 2,499 plan- 500 Mbps speed internet data with unlimited usage for thirty days. It also includes a free subscription to Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix and fourteen more OTT apps.

JioFiber Rs 3,999 plan- 1Gbps internet data speed with unlimited usage for thirty days along with free subscription on Netflix, Amazon Prime and fifteen more OTT apps.

JioFiber Rs 8,499 plan- 6600 data at 1Gbps speed for thirty days unlimited usage. Free subscription to fifteen OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime is also included.

Airtel is offering OTT bundles with their prepaid plans.

Airtel Rs 999 plan- It includes 200 Mbps internet speed along with unlimited calls and OTT subscriptions on Amazon Prime and Disney+Hotstar. Airtel Thanks benefits are also included that have Xstream, Premium, VIP service, subscription to Apollo 24/7, Wink Premium and cashback on FASTag.

Airtel Rs 1,498 plan- It has 300 Mbps internet speed with unlimited calls and OTT subscriptions on Amazon Prime and Disney+Hotstar. Airtel Thanks benefits are also included that have Xstream, Premium, VIP service, subscription to Apollo 24/7, Wink Premium and cashback on FASTag.

Airtel Rs 3,999 plan- It has 1Gbps internet speed with unlimited calls and OTT subscriptions on Amazon Prime and Disney+Hotstar. Airtel Thanks benefits are also included that have Xstream, Premium, VIP service, subscription to Apollo 24/7, Wink Premium and cashback on FASTag.

