Jio Valentine’s Day prepaid recharge plans launched in India: Check price, validity, and benefits

Reliance Jio has announced a special offer for Valentine’s Day. As part of the offer, customers can avail of extra benefits under recharge plans of Rs 349, Rs 899 and Rs 2,999. Jio Valentine’s day recharge offers four additional benefits to Jio Prime subscribers opting for either of the above three plans.

The benefits include additional data 12GB 4G data, Rs 750 off on flight tickets booked for worth Rs 4500 and above from Ixigo. There is a Rs 150 off on purchase from Ferns and Petals and free burger worth Rs 105 on spends of 199 from McDonalds.

Under the Rs 349 recharge plan, customers get 75GB of data with a validity of 30 days. This plan also includes unlimited voice calls. In addition, customers also get 100 SMS per day as part of this plan. With this recharge plan, customers get 2.5B high speed data per day. The company is giving extra 12GB high speed data under the new offer.

For customers who are looking for more data, the Rs 899 recharge plan is a good option. This plan offers 225GB of data with a validity of 90 days. In addition, customers will also get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The special Valentine’s Day offer includes an additional 12 GB high speed data along with other benefits which we’ve mentioned above.

For those who need even more data, the Rs 2,999 recharge plan offers a whopping 912GB of data with a validity of 365 days. This plan includes unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and annual subscription to Disney Hotstar+. The special Valentine’s Day offer adds an extra 12GB high speed data.

Reliance Jio subscribers can avail of the special Valentine’s Day offer by recharging their numbers through the MyJio app, Jio.com website, or any Jio retailer. The eligible subscriber should recharge their Jio number on or after February 10, 2023 till the offer period to avail the benefits of Valentine’s Day offer.