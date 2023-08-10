Reliance Jio is giving subscribers of its annual Rs 2,999 prepaid recharge plan some extra benefits ahead of Independence Day 2023. The telco is calling this an Independence Day offer and it is live across Jio’s app and website at the time of writing. Over and above their existing tariff services, Jio’s Rs 2,999 annual prepaid recharge plan with Independence Day offer will give subscribers a bunch of other benefits ranging from discounts on Swiggy orders and savings on flight and hotel bookings on Yatra, and more.

More specifically, if you opt for Jio’s Rs 2,999 annual prepaid recharge plan right now, the telco will give you Rs 100 discount on Swiggy for orders worth Rs 249 and above. Further, you can avail up to Rs 1,500 off flight bookings done on Yatra while on hotel bookings, you’ll be eligible for saving of up to Rs 4,000 (up to 15 percent) from the same platform.

But there’s more. Jio will offer Rs 200 off on orders worth Rs 999 or more on Ajio to Jio Rs 2,999 annual prepaid recharge plan subscribers. Jio notes that this will apply to select product purchases. Moreover, on Reliance Digital, you can get flat 10 percent discount on select audio products and domestic appliances if you opt for Jio’s Rs 2,999 annual prepaid recharge plan. Similarly, on Netmeds, you’ll get up to 20 percent discount on orders worth Rs 999 or above with extra NMS Supercash also up for grabs, Jio notes in the offer listing.

As for the Jio Rs 2,999 annual prepaid recharge plan itself, the plan gets you 2.5GB of data per day, or 912.5GB in total, unlimited voice calling bundled with 100 free daily SMS. The plan has a validity of 365 days, though it isn’t immediately clear if the Independence Day offer will also be carried over for a year or limited to 15th August 2023. In circles where Jio’s 5G beta testing is available, users will be able to benefit from higher data speeds and other benefits expected from 5G.

