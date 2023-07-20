Jio travel pass, roam more packs, global packs and more: Breaking down Reliance Jio’s new IR recharge plans

Reliance Jio has introduced new roaming packs for users bringing them into a more organised form this time. The telco has sectioned these packs into various categories namely – Travel Pass, Roam More Packs, International Wi-Fi Calling, Global Packs, and IR Data-Only Packs.

The new Jio IR packs aim to cater to the needs of globetrotters, offering affordable connectivity, convenient Wi-Fi calling, and additional data benefits while traveling abroad. Let’s take a look at each of these categories separately to better understand how these plans can be helpful when travelling abroad.

Jio Travel Pass

Under the Travel Pass category, Jio has introduced three plans priced at Rs 499, Rs 2499 and Rs 4999 with 1 day, 10 days and 30 days validity respectively. Travel Pass at Rs 499 offers 100 mins of voice calls along with 100SMS and 250MB data post which the internet speed will drop to 64Kbps.

Travel Pass at Rs 2499 offers 100 mins of voice calls per day along with 100SMS per day and 250MB data per day. Lastly, the Rs 4999 plan gets you 1500 minutes of voice calls with 1500 SMS and 5GB high speed data post which the internet speed drops to 64Kbps. These plans are available in 32 countries.

Jio Roam More Plans

Jio’s Roam More Packs are available in 44 countries. These are available in 2 validity options- 14 days and 30 days. There are two plans that come with 30 days validity period.

Jio’s RS 1499 Roam More plan offers 150 minutes of outgoing and incoming voice calls, 1GB high-speed data (reduced speed of 64 Kbps post limit) and 100 SMS.

The Rs 2999 plan offers 250 minutes of outgoing calls with incoming being free when Wi-Fi calling is enabled. The plan also comes bundled with 100 SMS and 4GB of high-speed data with reduced speed of 64 Kbps post limit.

Lastly, Jio’s Rs 5999 plan offers 400 minutes of outgoing calls and free incoming when Wi-Fi calling is enabled. It also adds 500 SMS and 6GB of high-speed data with reduced speed of 64 Kbps post limit to the offering.

Jio Global Packs

Reliance Jio offers two Global Packs for international travellers, valid in more than 130 countries. The first plan, priced at Rs 1101, provides a IR usage value of Rs 933.05 and a 28-day validity. However, it does not include Wi-Fi calling to India and allows users to send 5 SMS messages.

The second plan, priced at Rs 1102, offers an IR usage value of Rs 933.90 and also has a 28-day validity. This plan includes Wi-Fi calling to India, with incoming and outgoing calls charged at Re 1 per minute. Calls made to India through Wi-Fi calling are also charged at Re 1 per minute.

Data Only Packs

Jio Data Only Packs are available in 32 countries. The pack includes three recharge options- Rs 2999 with 7 days validity, Rs 4499 with 14 days validity, and Rs 5899 with 21 days validity.

These recharges will get you just the data with a limit post which the speed of internet will drop to 64Kbps. The Rs 2999 plan offers 5GB of high-speed data, Rs 4499 plan offers 8GB of high-speed data and lastly the Rs 5899 plan that gets you 10GB.

