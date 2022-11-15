Jio to launch 5G services in Siliguri, complete coverage for Kolkata by June 2023

Reliance Jio which recently launched its 5G services in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, on Monday said that it will cover a major part of Kolkata by December this year and complete coverage by June 2023. Jio will launch its 5G services in Siliguri soon and the north Bengal city will be second in the state after Kolkata.

According to a PTI report, the 5G launch in Siliguri will be part of the December 2023 dateline for complete coverage rollout by the company in the country.

“In the Bengal region, we will soon launch 5G in Siliguri. In Kolkata, the coverage is currently being ramped up on a daily basis. Major parts of the city will be covered within December and it will be completed by June ’23,” PTI quoted a Jio official.

Reliance Jio, which is the first and the only telecom operator in India to develop a 5G standalone network showcased its products and services on Monday at its experience centre for 5G in Kolkata. Several government officials from various departments were present at the Jio centre where the company demonstrated the use case of its 5G services across various fields like education, smart offices and enhanced possibilities in mobile broadband.

Jio launched its 5G services in Bengaluru and Hyderabad last week. The company, while commenting on the expansion, said that its 5G services are now being “experienced by lakhs of users across cities(Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Chennai and Nathdwara).” The company claims that Jio 5G users are already experiencing speeds between 500Mbps to 1Gbps on their smartphones.

Jio last month announced the beta trial of its 5G services for Jio users across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi. The company also unveiled a Jio Welcome offer that offers users unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gbps+ speeds. The company informed that invited Jio Welcome Offer users will be automatically upgraded to the Jio True 5G service without needing to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G handset.

