Jio takes on TikTok, Reels with new ‘Platform’ short video app for entertainers

The content creation market has significantly grown over the past few years and it is further expected to grow. As per a report by EY, the Indian content industry witnessed a $19 billion valuation in 2020 and is expected to reach $30.6 billion by 2023. While companies like Meta and TikTok are already leading the race of content creating platforms with Reels and other short-video making video tools, joining this league now is Jio’s Platform app which is built in collaboration with Rolling Stone India and Creativeland Asia.

Platform is said to target “star entertainers, with an ecosystem built for organic growth and steady monetization. It is the social home for singers, musicians, actors, comedians, dancers, fashion designers, and all creators influencing the culture.”

Reportedly, the app is currently in beta testing and will go live in January. According to a news report, the first founding members on the app will be onboarded through an invite and will receive a golden tick verification on their profiles. These members will be eligible to invite new artist members to sign up through referral programs and will be the first to preview new features added to the ecosystem.

According to the press release quoted by several news websites, Platform allows creators to rise through ranks and reputation instead of paid algorithms. This leads to the monetisation of creator’s content organically. The creators will be distinguished through the silver, blue and red tick verifications – which the trio claim -will be based solely on fanbase growth and content engagement.

All creator profiles on the app will have a ‘Book Now’ button that will allow users to interact with artists and quickly get booked for gigs of all types, partnerships, white-label content production, and more.

Creators will also earn a chance to get featured in the Rolling Stone India digital editorials, receive premium verification, and “monetise their skills through in-app bookings.”

