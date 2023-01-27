Jio says its 5G services are live in over 190 cities in less than 4 months of launch

Reliance Jio, India’s leading telecom major, today announced the roll out of its 5G services in six states of North East region of the country. The cities where the Jio 5G services will be available include- Shillong, Imphal, Aizawl, Agartala, Itanagar, Kohima, and Dimapur. The company is planning to expand the 5G service to other parts of the country in the coming months.

According to Jio, its 5G services will offer customers with faster internet speeds, improved connectivity and a more seamless digital experience. The company is also said to be working on 5G-ready apps and services that will leverage its 5G technology.

“Jio is proud to announce the launch of True 5G services in all the six states of North-East Circle from today. This advanced technology will bring significant benefits to the people of the North-East, particularly in the field of healthcare with its reliable wireless network. Additionally, it will enhance various sectors such as agriculture, education, e-governance, IT, SME, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, and many more. Jio True 5G has already reached 191 cities in less than 4 months of its beta launch. Our engineers are working tirelessly to ensure that every Indian can experience the transformational power and exponential benefits of True-5G technology. We are grateful to the State Governments for their support in digitizing the North-East circle,” said Jio spokesperson while speaking at the announcement.

Jio 5G services are now live in 191 cities of India. This is in less than 4 months of its beta launch. The company, three days ago, held its largest ever True 5G roll out covering 50 cities across 17 states. The roll out was done across Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Airtel has also launched its 5G service in few cities of North East India. The telco launched 5G in Guwahati first and next in Imphal.