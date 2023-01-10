Jio Rs 61 data voucher with unlimited data launched in India to let more users upgrade to 5G: Full details

Reliance Jio has launched a new 5G data plan for its prepaid users. The company has added a new 5G upgrade section in its MyJio app as well as the website to let users experience 5G at an inexpensive rate. The new Jio 5G data plan costs Rs 61 and is a data voucher basically offering 6GB of 5G data post which the speeds will drop to 64Kbps. It has the same validity as your active recharge plan and is applicable on plans Rs 119, Rs 149, Rs 179, Rs 199 and Rs 209.

Jio’s 5G services until now only worked if the subscriber had a valid base plan of Rs 239 or above. The launch of new Rs 61 data voucher changes this. With 5G data upgrade, those with less than Rs 239 plan can also avail the 5G benefits. However, the upgrade plan will work only with given list of compatible plans.

Another point to keep in mind is that the benefits of 5G upgrade plan can only be availed if you have received the Jio 5G Welcome offer. Also, your phone and the city should be 5G-compatible.

Jio announced its 5G services last year at its Annual General Meeting. The company is rapidly expanding the 5G coverage across the country. It recently rolled out 5G service across 10 cities- Agra, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj, Tirupati, Nellore, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Nagpur and Ahmednagar. The service is currently live in total 85 cities including the key metro cities namely Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and more. The company aims for a country wide coverage by end of this year.

Jio offers StandAlone 5G. It is the latest version of 5G wherein the entire network infrastructure is built from scratch. Airtel, which is also rapidly rolling outs its 5G services, offer Non StandAlone 5G wherein the network is supported by existing 4G infrastructure.