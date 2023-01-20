Jio Rs 349, Rs 899 prepaid recharge plans launched with 2.5GB daily data, unlimited 5G and voice calling: Check full details

Reliance Jio has launched the Rs 349 and Rs 899 prepaid recharge plans in India. Both plans offer similar benefits including 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and free access to Jio apps. When mated to Jio’s true 5G upgrade, users will also get virtually unlimited 5G coverage on their devices. The only difference between the Rs 349 and Rs 899 prepaid recharge plans is the validity period.

Reliance Jio 349 prepaid recharge plan: Jio’s new Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan gives you 2.5GB of “high-speed” daily data. The validity of this plan is 30 days. This means that the total high-speed data available under the plan will be 75GB. Exhausting this quota doesn’t mean you can’t use internet anymore. You’ll still be able to do that but at reduced speed, i.e., 64 Kbps. Subscribers will also get unlimited voice calling under the Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan in addition to 100 SMS a day.

The Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan will also give users free access to select Jio apps including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Reliance Jio 899 prepaid recharge plan: Jio’s Rs 899 prepaid recharge plan is essentially same as the Rs 349 plan but with extended validity of 90 days. You’ll still get 2.5GB of “high-speed” daily data but with extended validity, you’ll end up getting 225GB of high-speed data. Again, exhausting this doesn’t mean you won’t be able to use internet anymore. You’ll still be able to do that but at reduced speed, i.e., 64 Kbps. Like it is with the Rs 349 plan, subscribers of the Rs 899 prepaid recharge plan will also get unlimited voice calling in addition to 100 SMS a day.

The Rs 899 prepaid recharge plan will give users free access to the same suit of Jio apps as the Rs 349 plan, aka JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.