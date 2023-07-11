Jio Rs 19, Rs 29 data booster plans launched in India: Benefits, validity, and everything else you need to know

Reliance Jio, the company that recently made headlines for its new Jio Bharat phone, has now launched a new set of data booster plans for its prepaid users. The new plans offer additional data to users who have already exhausted their monthly data quota.

The data booster plans are available in 1.5GB and 2.5GB variants. The 1.5GB plan costs Rs 19 5GB and the 2.5GB plan costs Rs 61. The data booster plans can be purchased by existing Jio users through the MyJio app or the Jio website. Once the limit is reached, the speed will drop to 64Kbps but user will get unlimited data access.

The data booster plans are valid for the remaining validity of the user’s active plan. For example, if a user has a 28-day plan and they purchase a 1.5GB data booster plan on the second day from the recharge, the data booster will be valid for the remaining 26 days of the user’s plan.

Jio recently launched new Jio Bharat phone. It is a budget-friendly phone aimed at bridging the digital divide in India and bring affordable connectivity to rural parts of India.

Jio Bharat Phone comes with a 1.77-inch QVGA TFT display. The budget-friendly phone supports HD calling, UPI payment using JioMoney, access to OTT services like Jio Cinema. The phone is supported by a removable 1000mah battery, a 3.5mm audio phone jack for connecting earphones, a 0.3MP camera for clicking pictures, a torch, FM radio and an expandable storage.

Jio Bharat is a Jio SIM locked phone which means you have to insert the Jio SIM card in it before using. The phone supports 23 Indian languages and comes in two series- JioBharat V2 and JioBharat K1 Karbonn.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.