Jio Plus Postpaid Family Plans: All your questions answered

Taking cue from Airtel that offers family plan since a long time, now Jio has launched a new JioPostPaid Plus Family Plan for its postpaid users. The new plan offers range of benefits to users including unlimited 5G data, premium content apps, international roaming, and more.

Starting at Rs 399 per month, Jio Plus postpaid family plan is for those with four members in the family to try Jio services for free of cost. Now, this could lead to multiple questions in your head. To help you understand this offering, we try and answer all your Jio Plus postpaid family plan-related questions answered.

What is Jio Plus Postpaid Family Plan?

This is a new plan launched by Jio for its discerning postpaid subscribers. It includes slew of benefits including unlimited calls and uninterrupted 4G internet, sharing digital experiences with family, and top OTT subscriptions like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, etc. Also, access premium Jio apps like JioCinema, JioSaavn PRO, JioGames, JioNews, and more.

What are the plans under Jio Plus Postpaid Family Plan?

There are a total four plans – two individual and two-family plans. Under the individual plans users have options of Rs 299 and Rs 599 to choose from. While Rs 299 offers 30GB data benefit, the Rs 599 gives unlimited data benefit to its subscribers. Under the family plans users get Rs 399 and Rs 699 options. The former offers 75GB data whereas the latter gives 100GB data. There are security deposits for all these four plans. However, Jio has waived off the security deposit for JioFiber users, corporate employees, existing mobile postpaid users of other operators, and credit card users of Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and SBI.

What are the benefits?

Jio Plus family postpaid plan gives the ability to share data with the entire family. There are no daily data limits, and customers get unlimited 5G data through Jio’s True 5G Welcome Offer. The plan offers additional three add-on connections priced at Rs 99 per SIM, providing a total monthly charge of only Rs 696 for a family of four. The effective monthly charge per SIM is Rs 174.

The other benefits of Jio Plus include the ability to choose your mobile number and access premium applications like Netflix, Amazon, JioTV, and JioCinema. For those who travel frequently, Jio Plus offers in-flight connectivity while traveling abroad and India calling at just Rs 1 per minute with WiFi calling on international roaming. There is also one international roaming plan for 129 countries.