Jio Phone 5G spotted on BIS certification site, launch expected soon

Jio Phone 5G might be inching closer to its launch. While there is no official timeline given by the company yet, the phone’s frequent appearance on various websites hints at its imminent launch in India. After recently showing up on Geekbench, Jio Phone 5G has once again appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification listing indicating that the phone could launch soon.

The phone was listed on Geekbench under the model number “Jio LS1654QB5.” The device has been codenamed as “Ganga” and will be launched in partnership with LYF.

There are speculations that Jio Phone 5G could feature a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate support. The smartphone could draw power from Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM. It is said to come with 32GB of storage which may be expandable.

Going by the trend, the Jio Phone 5G could also sport dual cameras on the back. The rear camera set-up may include a 13MP main camera supported by a 2MP secondary camera. On the front, it is said to feature an 8MP front camera.

Since there is no official confirmation yet, nothing is set in stone and all these are just speculations. The Jio Phone 5G is said to run Android 12. The connectivity features may include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.1, and a Syntiant NDP115 always-on AI processor.

A previous Android Central report had also claimed that Jio Phone 5G could feature a 6.5-inch HD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It stated that the phone can come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC, along with 4GB of RAM.

Coming to the battery size, the phone is said to come with a 5000mAh battery with at least 18W charging support. Jio Phone 5G is expected to cost around Rs 12000.

Jio announced the Jio Phone 5G at its annual general meeting in 2022. The company confirmed its partnership with Qualcomm and Google to develop the smartphone. The phone will succeed the Jio Phone Next which was also launched by Jio in partnership with Google. The upcoming Jio Phone will be 5G compatible and complement the company’s current 5G offering.

ALSO READ | Jio Phone 5G launch seems imminent; tipped to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus, Android 12