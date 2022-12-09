Jio Phone 5G launch seems imminent; tipped to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus, Android 12

Jio Phone 5G launch seems imminent in India as Jio’s first 5G smartphone has been spotted on benchmark website Geekbench, which in turn has hinted towards several of its specifications. The exact launch has not yet been revealed by the telecom operator, Jio.

Jio Phone 5G was spotted on the listing titled “Jio LS1654QB5”.

The listing suggests some of the expected specifications of the device that will come with the upcoming device.

Earlier, if rumours are to be believed it was expected that the device could feature a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display along with a refresh rate of 90 Hz

The alleged smartphone (via MySmartPrice) has been codenamed ‘Holi’, which means that the device might come powered with Snapdragon 480+ chip coupled with Adreno 619 GPU. Additionally, the device will run on Android 12, as confirmed by the listing. However, there is a possibility that the device could also run on Jio’s PragatiOS.

Other than this the listing also confirms that the upcoming Reliance Jio phone will come with 4GB RAM under the hood.

For optics, it is expected that the device might come with a dual camera setup at the back which will include a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP macro sensor. On the front, the smartphone might come with an 8 MP sensor.

Lastly, it is also anticipated that the upcoming Reliance Jio 5G smartphone might come packed with a 5,000 mAh battery along with the support of 18W charging.

The smartphone might come pre-quipped with Google Mobile Services and Jio apps.