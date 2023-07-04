Jio launches Bharat platform; to build affordable Bharat phones in partnership with Karbonn, other brands

Reliance Jio has unveiled its new initiative, Jio Bharat, aimed at empowering the 250 million feature phone users who are still trapped in the 2G era without access to the internet. The Jio Bharat platform, in collaboration with device and network capabilities, will enable these users to upgrade to internet-enabled phones, bridging the digital divide and encouraging digital inclusion, claims company.

Reliance Jio’s mission to eradicate the digital divide aligns with its vision of a ‘2G-Mukt Bharat.’ The company with an affordable 4G phone in the market aims to help existing 250 million feature phone users switch to internet-enabled phones and access various Internet services including UPI payments.

The Jio Bharat platform will be adopted by various phone brands, starting with Karbonn, to develop Jio Bharat phones. The handsets from Jio Bharat platform will be affordable 4G phones with a suite of modern internet-enabled features like UPI payments, Jio suite of apps and more.

“There are still 250 million mobile phone users in India who remain ‘trapped’ in the 2G era, unable to tap into basic features of the internet at a time when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution. The new Jio Bharat phone is another step in that direction,” said Akash Ambani, company chairman.

