Jio launches backup JioFibre broadband plans for homes with unreliable internet connection: Details

Leading telecom major Reliance Jio has announced a new Broadband back up plan for its JioFiber users. The entry point of the plan has been kept at Rs 198 and it will be available for buying from March 30, 2023, says Jio. Just like the data add on plans, Jio broadband Back-up Plan is meant for users who wish to increase their internet speed for a day or for a week.

Jio says that this plan will help homes with unreliable broadband connection, by providing a “24×7 reliable, always-on backup connectivity.” Reportedly, the plan is also claimed to “act as a catalyst for the unconnected homes, enabling uninterrupted experiences across learning, work, entertainment and much more.”

Announcing the new plans, the company said – “As India’s largest home broadband service provider, we at Jio understand the customer’s need to remain connected round the clock with dependable broadband connectivity at home. With JioFiber Backup, we want to offer alternate reliable broadband connectivity for homes. This new concept of a back-up connection allows homes to have an alternate broadband connectivity with an assured supply of data at an affordable price. Customers can seamlessly upgrade to higher speeds, upon realization of the immense benefits of such value connections.”

JioFiber Back-up Plan starts at Rs 198 and offers unlimited data at 10Mbps, one-click speed upgrade and free landline calls. Users get a choice to upgrade the speed from 10 Mbps to 30 to up to 100 Mbps for 1, 2 and 7- days options. These backup plans will be available as stand alone plans.

JioFiber users also get a choice to upgrade to a Set-Top Box. For Rs 100 per month entertainment upgrade, users will get free STB + 400 live TV channels + 6 OTT apps + YouTube. At Rs 200, users will get a free STB + 550 live TV channels + 14 OTT apps + YouTube. The Backup plan is available for minimum 5months at Rs 1490. This includes Rs 990 service cost and Rs 500 installation charges. To book a new connection, subscribers need to give a missed call on 60008 60008.