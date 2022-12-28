Jio launches 5G services in 11 cities: Full list of eligible cities, Jio Welcome Offer, Pricing and more

A day after rolling out its 5G services in Kochi and Guruvayur Temple premises, Jio today (Wednesday) announced a multi-state launch of its True 5G services across 11 Indian cities- Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar and Derabassi. Reliance Jio is the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh Tricity, including areas of Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, and Derabassi.

Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer by which they can enjoy unlimited 5G data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, starting today.

Jio started 5G rollout with select Indian cities- Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bangalore, Varanasi, Chennai and Hyderabad. Jio is offering 5G on an invite-basis called the Jio Welcome offer. Those living in a 5G-enabled city and using a 5G compatible phone with a Jio SIM will get the invite for the Jio Welcome offer.

The Welcome offer is an invite-based program for 5g services to get users onboard. Upon receiving the invite, Jio users will get additional unlimited 5G data along with the existing entitlements under the active recharge plan. The additional unlimited 5G data will work as long as there’s a valid active base plan. However, this will work only if the Jio customer has a valid active base plan of Rs 239 or higher for prepaid and all postpaid users. The invited customers will be informed via notifications. They can also check the same on their MyJio app.

Jio announced its 5G services at the company’s Annual General Meeting 2022. The company aims to complete the 5G expansion across the country by the end of 2023. Mukesh Ambani, at the event, informed that the company has made a total investment of 2 lakh crore to build its Standalone 5G infrastructure in India.

