Jio launches 5G in Bhopal and Indore, here’s the full list of eligible cities

Reliance Jio has rolled out its 5G services in two cities of Madhya Pradesh- Indore and Bhopal. With this, Jio becomes the first and only operator in Madhya Pradesh to launch 5G services in Indore and Bhopal.

Jio users in the city of Indore and Bhopal, will be invited, to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds with no additional cost. By January 2023, Jio will launch its Jio True 5G services in other major cities like Jabalpur, and Gwalior. In addition, every town, taluka of Madhya Pradesh will be able to enjoy Jio True 5G services by the end of December 2023.

Jio has invested Rs. 4,420 Crore for the deployment of its True 5G network in MP, which is 68% of the total 5G spectrum investment by the industry. The company claims to be the only company that has deployed its Standalone True 5G network which has zero dependency on 4G network.

With Standalone True 5G, Jio can deliver new and powerful services such as low latency connectivity, massive machine-to-machine communication, 5G voice, edge computing and network slicing.

Jio initiated the rollout of its 5G services with select key metro cities- Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bangalore, Varanasi, Chennai and Hyderabad. The telco is offering 5G on an invite-basis called the Jio Welcome offer. Those living in a 5G-enabled city and using a 5G compatible phone with a Jio SIM will get the invite for the Jio Welcome offer. Jio lists several advantages of its 5G services over its competitors like it has the largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands. It uses Carrier Aggregation technology that seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway”.

The company so far has launched its 5G services in more than 50 cities of India now including- Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Nathdwara, Pune, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and 33 district headquarters of Gujarat.

ALSO READ | Airtel, Jio rule out separate 5G tariff packs

ALSO READ | Jio launches 5G services in 11 cities: Full list of eligible cities, Jio Welcome Offer, Pricing and more