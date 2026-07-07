Jio Haptik has launched SOLO, an AI-native platform for solopreneurs and small businesses that will offer an automated marketing, sales and customer support team to help entrepreneurs streamline operations and customer engagement. The Reliance Jio-backed company said it aims to empower more than two million solopreneurs and small businesses over the next three years by making enterprise-grade AI capabilities accessible, irrespective of business size or technical expertise.

Designed for businesses such as home bakers, boutique owners, clinics, salons, freelancers and direct-to-consumer (D2C) sellers, SOLO functions as an autonomous AI business team rather than a collection of AI tools. It currently comprises two AI teammates—Tara, which manages marketing, and Ved, which handles sales and customer support.

Business owners can connect their website or Instagram page, or even upload a product image, following which the platform creates marketing plans, generates content, produces images and videos, launches advertising campaigns, responds to customer queries on WhatsApp and follows up with leads until they convert, while allowing the owner to retain control through an approval mechanism.

The platform was conceptualised after Haptik drew insights from its Interakt platform, which serves more than 100,000 small and medium businesses (SMBs), and found that while entrepreneurs were increasingly experimenting with AI, they still needed someone to operate multiple tools.

“We want to give them, not a bunch of AI tools like the GPTs or other tools, but something that drives real value and real impact for the business,” Chief Executive Officer Ahshad Jussawala said.

Ahead of the commercial launch, the company piloted SOLO with more than 200 businesses. Jussawala said response times to customer enquiries dropped from 15-30 minutes to as little as one minute, AI-driven campaign optimisation generated up to 120 enquiries with an advertising spend of Rs 2,500, while businesses saw nearly three times more customer conversions as AI followed up with leads contextually. The biggest takeaway, however, was that entrepreneurs wanted to retain control over key business decisions.

“The biggest learning we had was that businesses wanted control in their hands. That’s why we built an approval workflow mechanism built into the product,” he explained.

SOLO follows an outcome-based pricing model rather than charging separately for additional AI teammates. While there are free plans available, paid plans start at Rs 2,000, with higher tiers allocating part of the subscription towards marketing spends to generate a targeted number of leads.

Over time, Haptik plans to expand the platform by adding AI teammates for functions such as finance, recruitment and reception. As SOLO enters international markets, users will also be able to choose teammates designed for different geographies, with region-specific names, local language capabilities and cultural nuances built into their interactions.

.