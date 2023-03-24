Jio cricket prepaid recharge plans launched ahead of IPL 2023 with unlimited voice calling, data starting at Rs 219

Reliance Jio has announced a new Unlimited Cricket Plan ahead of the IPL 2023 cricket matches, which are scheduled to begin on March 31. This offer comes with extra data benefits under recharge plans of Rs 219, Rs 399, and Rs 999. Additionally, Jio offers three data add-on plans priced at Rs 222, Rs 444, and Rs 667.

The Rs 219 recharge plan offers 3GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and a free voucher worth Rs 25, which gives 2GB additional data for free. This plan has a validity of 14 days and offers a total data benefit of 44GB.

The Rs 399 recharge plan offers 3GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and a free voucher worth Rs 61, which gives 6GB additional data. This plan has a validity period of 28 days and offers a total data benefit of 90GB.

For customers who require more data, the Rs 999 recharge plan is a great option, offering 3GB data per day with a validity of 84 days. In addition, customers get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The offer includes an additional 40GB data on a free voucher worth Rs 241. Subscribers get a total data benefit of 292GB with this plan.

Jio has also introduced Cricket Add-On plans worth Rs 222, Rs 444, and Rs 667. The Rs 222 add-on data plan has a validity period that matches the base plan and offers 50GB of additional data. The Rs 444 plan has a validity period of 60 days and comes with an additional 100GB of data. Lastly, the Rs 667 plan has a validity period of 90 days and offers 150GB of additional data. These are data-only plans that can be bought with an existing plan for additional data benefits. These plans do not offer any voice or SMS benefits.

Reliance Jio subscribers can avail of the unlimited cricket plans by recharging their numbers through the MyJio app, Jio.com website, or any Jio retailer.