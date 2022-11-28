Jio Cloud gaming service is live, here’s how you can play more than 50 games for free

After disrupting the 4G market and making a headway into the 5G world, Jio is now also making its presence known in the Cloud gaming service. The company has launched JioGamesCloud- a service which was announced by the company while ago but has now started to roll out to people.

The company describes JioGamesCloud as a gaming platform where anyone with any smartphone or a Set-Top Box connection or a standard laptop/desktop can play high-end games in higher resolutions without the need for any downloads, installations, or updates/upgrades. In short, it lets you instantly play video games on compatible devices by streaming directly on them. All it requires is a fast Internet connection.

It has games across all genres and age groups ranging from AAA games to casual to hyper-casual. Mega Party, Toki, The Uncertain, The Sisters and Syberia 3 are few of the games available on the platform.

The JioGamesCloud is currently available in beta mode and the platform has already begun taking registrations for the beta program trial.

Jio informs that to access JioGamesCloud, you need to subscribe to a paid plan. The Beta version is currently free.

To apply for the JioGames Cloud and play games, here’s what you need to do.



Begin with opening the official website of JioGamesCloud. Once the website is open, tap on ‘Get Started’ situated in the upper right corner.

Upon tapping, you will be asked to choose a device. In devices, you will be given three options: Smartphone, Desktop and Set-top Box. Select the suitable device.

After the device has been selected, tap on Play Now, sign up and enrol in the Beta program by putting in the phone number and OTP.



Once done, you will be able to play Cloud games now.

Note that in order to play games on JioGamesCloud, a stable connection is required. Also, the company says that users will need a minimum of 20mbps stable internet connection for it.

