Jio Bharat Vs JioPhone 2 Vs Nokia 110 4G feature phone: All the differences you need to know

Feature phones are making a comeback, and with good reason. They’re affordable, easy to use, and have all the basic features you need. Jio has redefined the feature phone with its affordable and easy-to-use phones. The JioPhone was one of the first 4G feature phones on the market, and played a key role in 4G expansion in India. The new Jio Bharat phone is a newer model that offers even more features at super affordable pricing.

Nokia on the other hand is known for its feature phones, and the Nokia 110 4G is a great example of the company’s expertise in this area. The phone has a simple and durable design, and it offers all the basic features you need, such as calling, texting, and internet browsing.

With so many different feature phones on the market, it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. That’s where we come in. We’ve compared the three most popular entry-level 4G feature phones on the market: the Jio Bharat phone, the JioPhone, and the Nokia 110 4G. Let’s take a closer look at each phone and understand the differences between the three.

Jio Bharat phone specs

Jio on Monday launched the new Jio Bharat phone aiming to bridge the digital divide in India. Unveiled under company’s “2G Mukt Bharat” vision, new Jio Bharat changes the way how feature phones were seen until now.

The phone aims to make high quality and affordable data available even in the rural parts of India. The phone is priced at Rs 999 only and will be available starting July 7.

JioBharat phone comes with a 1.77-inch screen, external SD card support up to 128 GB and a 1000 mAh battery. JioBharat has a digital rear camera and supports features like HD calling, call recording on phone, UPI payments using JioMoney, OTT services like Jio Cinema and more.

Jio Bharat supports 23 Indian languages along with additional features like 4G VoLTE support, 3.5mm audio jack, a 0.3MP camera, a torch, and FM radio.

Jio Bharat is a Jio SIM locked phone which means you have to insert the Jio SIM card in it before using. Along with the phone, you get an inbox charger. The phones come with pre-installed Jio apps. Jio has launched exclusive plans for Jio Bharat that start at Rs 123.

JioPhone 2 specs

JioPhone 2 is the latest iteration of JioPhone. The company has also launched JioPhone Next but that is a smartphone. Coming back to JioPhone 2 which is a feature phone, it has similar specs to Jio Bharat.

The feature phone sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display with a Blackberry-like QWERTY keypad for typing inputs and four-way navigation button. The phone runs on KaiOS paired with 512MB RAM and 4GB expandable storage.

JioPhone 2 is equipped with a 2000mAh battery that claims to last for 15 days in standby. It is a dual SIM phone. The battery and charger are included in pack. There’s a headphone jack, torch, FM radio, and internet support. JioPhone 2 is a dual SIM phone wherein SIM 1 slot requires an active Jio SIM card to be inserted. Any other 2G SIM can be used in second slot. JioPhone plans start at Rs 75 for 28 days validity.

It supports 22 Indian languages and runs Jio apps. You can also connect your JioPhone to any TV using JioMedia cable. JioPhone 2 allows making VoLTE calls and is selling at Rs 2999.

Nokia 110 4G specs

Nokia 1104G 2023 feature phone comes from the house of trusted brand Nokia. The feature phone sports a 1.8-inch TFT LCD display. The internet-enabled phone has smart capabilities like make UPI payments and click photos using its single QVGA camera. Nokia 110 4G comes prepared with Bluetooth connectivity, a built-in torch, FM radio, camera, an Opera Mini internet browser and pre-loaded games. It has a 3.5mm audio jack to connect earphones, MicroSD card, MP3 player and more.

Nokia 110 4G claims to offer hours of talk time with to its 1450 mAh battery. On standby, it can go for weeks, says company. The phone will cost you Rs 2499.

Conclusion

While the best phone for you depends on your needs and budget, JioPhone and Jio Bharat are more or less similar phone with a price difference. Jio Bharat is a cheaper option.

If you are a Nokia loyalist and know how Nokia phones almost never die out on battery, then Nokia 1104G is not a bad choice. This phone also gives you the liberty to use any telecom operator you like.

