Jio Bharat phone with price of Rs 999 to go on sale from August 28: Where, how to buy, features and more

Jio Bharat will be manufactured by Delhi-based Karbonn Mobiles and will be available for buying from Amazon starting August 28, 12PM.

Written by Priya Pathak
Jio Bharat phone looks like a typical feature phone with physical keypad and a classic black colour.

Reliance Jio launched the Jio Bharat phone last month with the objective of empowering every Indian with digital services especially those who cannot afford a smartphone. The new Jio Bharat phone aims to make high quality data affordable for all.

Jio Bharat will be manufactured by Delhi-based Karbonn Mobiles and will be available for buying from Amazon starting August 28, 12PM. The phone is priced at Rs 999 and will likely be also available for purchase at authorised retail outlets.

Jio Bharat specs

Jio Bharat phone looks like a typical feature phone with physical keypad and a classic black colour. It has a 1.77-inch QVGA TFT display. The phone supports features like HD calling, UPI payment, access to OTT services like Jio Cinema and more.

ALSO READl Jio Bharat Phone launched in India: Full specs, features, price, how to buy, other details

Jio Bharat phone packs a removable 1000mah battery that can last for up to 24 hrs on single charge. There’s a 3.5mm audio phone jack for connecting earphones, a 0.3MP camera for clicking pictures, a torch, FM radio and an expandable storage support using a microSD card.

Like the other Jio phones that we’ve seen in past, Jio Bharat is also a Jio SIM locked phone which means you have to insert the Jio SIM card in it before using. The phone supports 23 Indian languages and will be available in two series- JioBharat V2 and JioBharat K1 Karbonn. These phones come with pre-installed Jio apps.

One of the key features of the Jio Bharat Phone is its support for 4G, allowing users to make crystal-clear voice calls over Jio’s extensive 4G network.

Jio Bharat recharge plans

Jio has launched exclusive plans for Jio Bharat at Rs 123. This gets users unlimited voice calling along with 14 GB data (0.5GB data per day). This plan is valid for 28 days from the date of recharge.

There’s also an annual plan at Rs 1234 wherein you get 168GB total data and unlimited voice calling for an year.

First published on: 24-08-2023 at 16:16 IST

