Jio Bharat phone sale in India to start July 7: Look back at every Jio phone ever launched

Reliance Jio has been a major force in the Indian telecom space since its first commercial launch of 4G services. The leading telco has been disrupting the market with its low-cost data plans and affordable phones, making it possible for millions of people to access the internet for the first time.

While the low cost 4G data has led the 4G revolution in the country, Jio’s phones have played a major part in this success. The company has launched several phones over the years, including smartphones and features. These phones have been priced reasonably to make them accessible to everyone.

Apart from being affordable, Jio’s phones are packed with features. Jio has redefined the features phones in India by bringing phones that come with smart capabilities. The company focuses on offering users with a good user experience even on its entry-level phones. This has helped the company gained immense popularity across all age groups.

As a result of Jio’s efforts, the Indian telecom market has changed dramatically. The company has forced other telecom providers to lower their prices, and it has helped to bring millions of people online for the first time.

The company has once again disrupted the feature phone market by launching Jio Bharat feature phone. It packs smart capabilities like HD voice call support, Jio apps, UPI payments and more. The phone is priced at Rs 999. As the phone is set to start selling from July 7, here’s looking back at all the phones that Jio has launched so far.

JioPhone

The JioPhone was the company’s first 4G feature phone. It was launched in 2017 and was a major success, with over 100 million units sold. The JioPhone was priced at just Rs 1,500, making it one of the most affordable 4G phones in the world.

Introduced as “India ka phone”, JioPhone sports a 2.4-ich QVGA display. It runs KaiOS out of the box and comes with smart capabilities like support for social media apps like Facebook and WhatsApp along with host of Jio apps.

The phone comes with 512 MB RAM and 4GB storage. There is a 2MP rear camera and a VGA front camera. The phone sells at Rs 1499 along with a 1 year plan that offers unlimited voice calling, 24GB data and access to Jio app. This is a Jio SIM locked phone which means it can be paired only with a Jio SIM card.

JioPhone 2

The JioPhone 2 is an upgraded version of the JioPhone. It was launched in 2018 and has a number of new features, including a QWERTY keypad, a dedicated Google Assistant button, and a larger display. The JioPhone 2 is priced at Rs 2,999.

The feature phone sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display with a Blackberry-like QWERTY keypad for typing inputs and four-way navigation button. The phone runs on KaiOS, has 512MB RAM and 4GB expandable storage.

JioPhone 2 is supported by a 2000mAh battery that company claims to last for 15 days in standby. It is a dual SIM phone. The battery and charger are included in pack. There’s a headphone jack, torch, FM radio, and internet support.

JioPhone 2 is a dual SIM phone. The SIM 1 slot requires an active Jio SIM card to be inserted while any other 2G SIM can be used in second slot. JioPhone plans start at Rs 75 for 28 days validity. The phone is priced at Rs 2999.

JioPhone Next

The JioPhone Next was Jio’s first smartphone. It was launched in 2021 and was developed in partnership with Google. The JioPhone Next runs on Pragati OS, an optimised version of Android as well as Qualcomm Snapdragon QM215 processor with 2GB RAM and 32 GB storage which is expandable up to 512 GB using a microSD card slot.

The smartphone sports a 5.45-inch display and comes with pre-installed apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, Facebook, Gallery, and Assistant. The JioPhone Next is priced at Rs 4,499.

Jio Bharat

The Jio Bharat is a 4G feature phone that has been launched in partnership with Karbonn. It is priced at Rs 999. JioBharat has a c1.77-inch screen, external SD card support up to 128 GB and a 1000 mAh battery inside.

JioBharat has a digital rear camera and supports features like HD calling, call recording on phone, UPI payments using JioMoney, OTT services like Jio Cinema and more.

The feature phone supports 23 Indian languages along with additional features like 4G VoLTE support, 3.5mm audio jack, a torch, and FM radio.

Jio Bharat is a Jio SIM locked phone so you have to insert the Jio SIM card in it before using. The phones come with pre-installed Jio apps. The phone will ship with in box charger.

