Jio Bharat 4G prepaid recharge plans launched at Rs 123: Unlimited voice calling, high-speed data, other benefits

Reliance Jio has launched internet-enabled Jio Bharat 4G phones to help India become free from 2G. Akash Ambani-led Jio, under its “2G-Mukt Bharat” vision announced new Jio Bharat 4G phones that club capabilities of a smartphone with the affordability of a feature phone. These phones are priced at Rs 999 and come with capabilities like 4G internet access, digital payment support, a camera, a torch, Radio, 3.5mm audio jack, and more.

Jio Bharat is a Jio SIM locked phone which means you will have to pair your phone with a Jio SIM to use it. To help scale the reach of the phone as well as 4G coverage in India, Jio has introduced two reasonably priced Jio Bharat recharge plans that can be opted by the Jio Bharat phone users.

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, during the announcement emphasised the company’s commitment to democratising the internet and ensuring that technology becomes accessible to every Indian. He stated that the Jio Bharat phone marks the beginning of digital freedom for feature phone users and will bridge the digital divide for 250 million mobile subscribers trapped in the 2G era with feature phones.

Jio has introduced two new plans under Jio Bharat- a monthly plan at Rs 123 and an annual plan at Rs 1234. These plans give unlimited calling benefit with 4G data. Jio claims that these plans are 30% cheaper monthly plan and offer seven times more data compared to feature phone offerings of other phones. Note that these plans can be paired only with Jio Bharat phones.

Jio Bharat Rs 123 recharge plan

Jio offers unlimited voice calling along with 14 GB data (0.5GB data per day) under Rs 123 Jio Bharat plan. This plan is valid for 28 days from the date of recharge. Jio claims that it helps user save up to 30% than other operators.

Jio Bharat Rs 1234 recharge plan

This is an annual plan and claims to help user save up o 70% than other operators. At Rs 1234, you get 168GB total data and unlimited voice calling for an year.

