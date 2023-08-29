Jio AirFiber: What is it, how to use, features and more questions answered

Reliance Jio is set to launch its new wireless internet service, Jio AirFiber, on September 19, 2023. Jio AirFiber is a 5G-powered Wi-Fi service that offers faster internet speeds, only sans wires. It is like your personal WiFi hotspot. It is expected to be a major competitor to Airtel Xstream AirFiber.

Reliance Industries at its 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) announced that the service will be available from September 19. The company’s chairman Mukesh Ambani said that the new Jio AirFiber will connect up to 150,000 premises per day, effectively expanding its addressable market to over 200 million homes and premises in the next three years.

What is Jio AirFiber?

Jio AirFiber is different from JioFiber. The latter is a wired broadband service that uses fiber-optic cables to deliver internet service. AirFiber is a wireless internet service that can be set up easily at home without any technician. It uses 5G technology to provide high-speed internet connectivity. The device uses a dedicated 5G radio link to connect the user’s home or office to the Jio network.

The Jio AirFiber users, as per the company, will enjoy internet speeds up to 1.5Gbps.

How to use Jio AirFiber?

It is a device that delivers fiber-like speed over the air without any wires. To use the device, you simply need to plug it in, turn it on and place in the corner of the house with good network availability. “With JioAirFiber, it will be really easy to quickly connect your home or office to Gigabit-speed Internet,” says company.

Jio AirFiber availability

Jio AirFiber will be available from September 19, most likely to be sold at Jio retail outlets and JioMart.

Jio AirFiber pricing

The company has not revealed the pricing yet. We will have to wait till September 19 for that. However, it is expected to be priced competitively with Airtel’s Xstream AirFiber.

Jio AirFiber features

Jio AirFiber offers a number of benefits, including high-speed internet connectivity, wider coverage, and easy installation. Jio AirFiber is a wireless service, so it can be installed quickly and easily.

You do not need a 5G phone to use Jio AirFiber. Any device that can connect to Wi-Fi can be used to connect to Jio AirFiber.

