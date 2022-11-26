Jio 5G live across all districts of Gujarat

Reliance Jio on Friday said its 5G network is now live across all 33 districts of Gujarat. With the launch, Gujarat becomes the first state to witness the rollout of 5G services across all its districts.

The Reliance Industries-owned telecom operator has launched its 5G services on a trial basis in Delhi-NCR, Varanasi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Nathdwara, and Chennai. The company is offering unlimited 5G data at over 1 GB per second speeds, at no additional cost.

The telecom operator will also launch a series of 5G-powered initiatives across the education, healthcare, agriculture, industry 4.0 and IOT (Internet of Things) sectors in Gujarat and then extend it across the country.

To get started, Reliance Foundation and Jio together will digitise 100 schools in the state and facilitate 5G connectivity, advanced content platform, school management platform, and teacher and student collaboration platform.

“5G cannot remain an exclusive service available to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India. Only then can we dramatically increase productivity, earnings, and living standards across our entire economy, thereby creating a prosperous and inclusive society in our country. This is our constant belief, inspired by our We Care philosophy,” Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio, said.