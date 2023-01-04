Jio 5G is available as free upgrade in select cities but not for all users; here’s the catch

Reliance Jio is rolling out 5G at full speed. The company has expanded the 5G infrastructure to more than 50 cities of India and is determined to finish the county wide roll out by the end of this year.

Jio announced its 5G services at its 2022 Annual General Meeting. It aims to connect over 100 million homes and accelerate the digital transformation of the country with its 5G services.

Calling the Non-Standalone approach “a hasty way to nominally claim a 5G launch, Jio states that the technology won’t be able to deliver the breakthrough improvements in performance and capability possible with 5G. Jio is deploying the latest version of 5G called StandAlone 5G which has no dependency on 4G infrastructure and is built from scratch especially for the 5G. The company has promised a total investment of Rs 2 lakh crore to built its pan-India 5G network.

Jio True 5G is available in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Nathdwara, Kochi, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirumala and all 33 district headquarters of Gujarat with the Jio Welcome Offer. The company recently launched the 5G in Bhopal, Indore, Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh Tricity, including areas of Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, and Derabassi.

Jio under the Jio Welcome offer offers users unlimited access to 5G data at 1Gbps speed along with the existing entitlements under your active recharges/plans. The additional unlimited 5G data will work as long as you have a valid active base plan. Additional unlimited 5G data benefit will be used for your usage on 5G network and the data entitlement under your active base plan will be used for your usage on 4G network.

Jio 5G can be used on existing Jio 4G SIM as all Jio 4G SIM are 5G-compatible. Just enable the 5G from your phone’s settings and the phone will connect to 5G wherever it’s available.

All Jio True 5G customers who are invited for the Jio Welcome Offer, can enjoy unlimited 5G Data with speeds upto 1 Gbps but there’s a catch. To avail the benefit of Jio Welcome Offer, you need to have active postpaid connection or a valid active prepaid base plan of Rs 239 or higher.

ALSO READ: OnePlus says all OnePlus 5G flagship, Nord devices work with Airtel, Jio 5G; will be Vi 5G-ready when telco rolls out service