Jeff Bezos is among the few industry leaders who assures us with one belief – AI is only going to help humans evolve, not take away jobs. Despite the dominant public narrative shared by some tech leaders, Bezos has negated the doomsday prediction surrounding AI in the professional workspace.

In a recent interview with CNBC, Bezos dismissed concerns regarding the algorithmic doomsday clock. When asked about AI’s potential for wiping out millions of jobs and triggering an economic collapse, Bezos came out with a blunt statement – those who fear a jobless future in the AI era are “dead wrong”.

Bezos went on to say that instead of an economic apocalypse, the world will be readying for a “Bulldozer Economy”, i.e., a future where AI doesn’t replace the human worker, but radically upgrades the scale of what a single human can achieve.

The ‘Bulldozer vs shovel’ analogy

To explain why mass unemployment is a flawed prediction, Bezos relied on a simple mechanical analogy:

“It’s like working with a bulldozer instead of a shovel,” said Bezos.

Bezos describes that when the mechanical bulldozer was invented, it technically replaced the manual labour of fifty men equipped with shovels. If the logic of modern AI alarmists is to be considered, the introduction of a bulldozer and other heavy earth-moving machinery should have created a permanent class of unemployed diggers. But that’s not how it worked out.

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Bezos clarifies that the bulldozer lowered the cost of construction so dramatically that society began building things that were previously impossible – interstate highway systems, massive skyscrapers, and sprawling modern cities. The workers didn’t disappear; instead, their labour was leveraged. They stopped sweating over hand shovels and started operating heavy machinery.

In a similar fashion, Bezos says that AI is the cognitive equivalent of the bulldozer. It takes the baseline of human labour and multiplies its output by orders of magnitude.

– A software engineer using AI becomes a ten-person developer shop.

– A doctor using AI becomes a hyper-efficient diagnostic clinic.

– An aerospace engineer becomes a master architect of physical systems.

AI fearmongers thing problems are limited: Bezos

The core mistake AI fearmongers make, according to Bezos, is treating the global economy as a “zero-sum game” with a fixed amount of work to be done. In economics, this is referred to as the Lump of Labour Fallacy, i.e., the mistaken belief that there is a finite quantity of work in the world, and if a machine does it, a human cannot.

Bezos, however, countered with a fundamental truth about human nature – “We humans are never going to run out of problems, and we’re never going to run out of the need for solutions, and it’s just that the work is going to be done at a higher level. It’s going to be done with a bulldozer instead of a shovel, and that’s going to be a good thing.

He went on to describe how, as soon as technology solves an old problem, humanity immediately reallocates its energy toward a more complex, higher-value frontier. Bezos gives an example from his bag to make the point – When Amazon automated vast collections of its fulfilment centre logistics with Kiva robotics, critics predicted mass layoffs.

Although Amazon’s business made other critical decisions, the robot induction didn’t cause the company’s total headcount to drop. In fact, it surged globally and the efficiency gains allowed the company to expand into entirely new industries, like cloud computing (AWS), digital streaming (Prime Video), and next-day delivery networks, thus creating millions of new, distinct roles.

Investment influx will fund new infrastructure

Bezos welcomes the surge in massive capital investment, which is predicted to inject over $700 million collectively in AI infrastructure.

“Even if it does turn out to be a bubble, you shouldn’t worry about it because the bubble is driving investment and a lot of the investment is going to turn out to be very healthy… the good ideas will pay for all of the losers.”

To understand it better, consider the ‘Dot-Com crash’ of 2000 analogy, which left behind thousands of miles of cheap, high-speed fiber-optic cables that laid the foundation for the modern internet.

For future human labour, the unused data centers, special AI chips and power grids will provide cheap infrastructure that were built for today’s AI. You can consider today’s infrastructure as the highway for Bezos’ bulldozer highway.

The future belongs to operators

Although the ‘bulldozer AI economy’ holds promises, the transition from today’s ‘shovel era’ will not be entirely seamless. Bezos says that the real challenge in the coming decade isn’t a lack of jobs, but a mismatch of skills. Only those workers will thrive in the AI era who learn how to make use of the technology, not compete with it. As per Bezos, the future will belong to operators who work on honing their skills for the AI era.