James Cameron’s new Avatar sequel is so cutting-edge, it’s crashing movie theatre projectors in Japan

James Cameron’s new Avatar sequel, aka Avatar: The Way of Water, is apparently so cutting-edge, it’s crashing some movie projectors in Japan. This movie is dominant among the other films released around the same time globally but Japan is an exception. An anime basketball movie titled The First Slam Dunk is dominating the Avatar sequel there. The bigger news though is that James Cameron’s new film is apparently so technologically advanced, it is causing projectors to crash in theatres in Japan.

As per a news report, the exact cause of the glitches is still not clear and just one theatre in Nagoya was able to fix the issue by lowering the film’s 48 frames per second high frame rate playback (HFR) to the more standard 24 frames per second. Technical issues can be one of the reasons. As per a report by Bloomberg, Walt Disney’s movie experienced technical difficulties during opening weekend in Japan earlier as well.

Netizens used social media to report about the sudden cancellations and troubles they faced when they went to watch James Cameron’s new movie. One theatre lowered the frame to half to make it screen. Theatre chains namely Toho Col, Tokyu Corp, United Cinemas Co and so on were in the list of halls that got slammed by the audience.

The new Avatar movie uses cutting edge visual effects and technologies which account to being one of the most expensive Hollywood projects in history. It involves the use of high frame rate 3D format and asks for a lot of data processing at a very fast speed. This also seems to have affected the screening in Japan. The movie is available in 2D 48fps, 3D 48fps and the regular 24 fps.

AC Okada IMAX theatre tweeted which translates to “Regarding the screening of the IMAX version of “Avatar: Way of Water,” which will be released on Friday (December 16), it was originally planned to be screened in the high frame rate version (48 fps), but due to various circumstances, the normal frame rate version will be screened. We are excited to announce that the 24 fps version will be shown.” There have been similar tweets and announcements from other theatres as well.

