Jack Sweeney is back on Twitter with new account, will tweet whereabouts of Elon Musk’s private jet after 24 hours now

Jack Sweeney, the 20 year sophomore year college student of University of Central Florida whose account @ElonJet was suspended a few days ago is now back on Twitter with his new account @ElonJetNextDay. It is very similar to his previous account, the only difference is that the whereabouts of Musk’s private jet is shared with a 24 hour delay instead of being shared in real-time.

After his first account was banned, he shifted to Mastodon which is a social media platform that is run by groups and individual users instead of one central authority controlling. He has a total of 39 posts which are colloquial in nature and shared all the proofs regarding the incident of his Twitter account getting banned and presented his side. He has a total of 24 k followers currently and is following 14 other accounts. Other than the two platforms, he is also on Facebook, Telegram and Instagram.

Sweeney told The Post that he will manually upload the information regarding Musk’s flight on his new Twitter account rather than having a bot provide information on the same day. He also mentioned that his new account will be difficult to find as it has search banned. It means that this account remains hidden and can only be found after Twitter’s search settings are adjusted.

When Sweeney’s previous account was banned, Twitter released a set of new guidelines which mentioned, “material that jeopardizes search quality or creates a bad search experience for other people may be automatically removed from Twitter search.” His new account says ‘ElonJet but Delayed’ due to the 24 hour difference in his report of Musk’s flight movement.

Earlier Musk considered his previous account to be “direct personal safety risk” but was not planning on banning it as he believed in his “commitment to free speech”. But then his second account with 530,000 followers was permanently suspended and new rules said that any other account doing the same will be suspended. Sweeney’s first account was back for a while but after that it was permanently suspended.

