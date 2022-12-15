Jack Dorsey says he will give $1 mn every year to Signal app; here’s why

On Tuesday, Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter wrote in a blogpost that he will grant $1 million per year to Signal, an encrypted messaging application. He plans to provide support to “open internet development” in the first series of the grant.

On Revue which is a newsletter service owned by Twitter, Dorsey posted wherein he wrote that social media should not be owned by a single company or a group of companies and requires it to be resilient to corporate and government influence.

Dorsey shared back in October some details on the development of ‘Bluesky’ which is a social networking initiative which is under work by the Twitter co-founder. According to him, testing of features like algorithmic choice, interoperation and account portability is currently being built.

He revealed at the time that the Authentic Transfer Protocol or the AT Protocol will be used by Bluesky. According to an official statement, Bluesky’s AT Protocol initiative integrates ideas from the recent decentralised technologies into a fast, simple and open network.

A blog post said at the time that the AT Protocol may give users the allowance to identify themselves by domain names. Cryptographic URLs will be mapped in these domain names and will protect user’s data as well as their accounts. It will also offer ‘Account Portability’.

It will allow users to move their accounts without data loss risk among one provider to another. Dorsey said that he aims to strip down big corporations through this feature to minimise their control over online user identities.

AT Protocol’s ‘Algorithmic Choice’ will similarly allow Bluesky to shift from the current-day trend of algorithms which dictate what users see online and what they browse online. Instead an open market of algorithms will be presented to users to choose from or opt for a ‘no algorithm’ model.

ALSO READ | Signal working on Instagram-like Stories feature, here’s how it will work

ALSO READ | Signal won’t hand over its encryption keys to governments, would rather walk out of the country: Meredith Whittaker