Jack Dorsey breaks silence on Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, leadership skills and more — on Bluesky

The former CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, who is now the owner of Bluesky, a Twitter twin app, has recently expressed a change of heart towards Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Previously, in 2020, Dorsey had referred to Musk as the only person he trusted to run Twitter. However, he now appears to hold an opposing view. In a recent online conversation with users of Bluesky, a new social media platform and Twitter’s closest rival, Dorsey criticised Elon Musk’s leadership of Twitter. When asked if he thought Musk was the right leader for Twitter, Dorsey replied with a simple “No.”

Dorsey went on to say that he did not think Musk acted appropriately after realising that his timing for the acquisition was bad. He also criticised the board for forcing the sale, saying that “It all went south.”

“No. Nor do I think he acted right after realising his timing was bad. Nor do I think the board should have forced the sale,” he said.

Dorsey further discussed his new social media venture, Bluesky, which he has been funding since 2019, while he was still the CEO of Twitter. Dorsey expressed his satisfaction that new social media platforms like Bluesky are emerging.

It’s worth noting that Dorsey’s comments represent a significant shift in tone from his previous stance on Musk’s involvement with Twitter. In 2022, Dorsey had publicly expressed his approval of Musk’s interest in the social media site, even going so far as to call him the “singular solution” he trusted to lead the company.

“I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness,” he had said in a tweet then.