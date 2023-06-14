Jack Dorsey backed Damus faces a ban threat from Apple

Things have not been smooth for the decentralised social messaging app, Damus. A team that is behind this app and is backed by former CEO and co-founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, warned that the app could get removed from the Apple Store. This came on Tuesday, as the messaging app stands to be threatened with being removed within 14 days. However, Apple went back on its threat and said that if the app could comply by removing certain payment functionality, such steps wouldn’t be necessary. This move could hamper the messaging app’s plans to make bitcoin easier to use and a more practical transnational digital currency.

In a tweet, Damus claimed that Apple wants to move forward with the ban because the messaging platform is integrated with the Lightning Network. This network is a payment protocol that allows users to exchange bitcoin directly without the need for another app. Damus runs on an underlying platform that is known as Nostr, where such payments are termed “zaps.”

These zaps made Apple worried since the tech giant has a history of prohibiting such apps that facilitate the sale of additional content or add-ons. These prohibitions apply unless the payments are routed through Apple, which takes a 30% cut from them. Zaps could be used to sell digital content made by the content creators on Damus.

In another tweet, Damus added that the zap buttons must be removed from the posts since Apple considers them to be selling digital content. It further directed that zaps on profiles are allowed only and claimed that this could damage Damus, but at least the user can zap.

In a statement, the tech giant said that Apple reviews “all apps against the same set of guidelines that are intended to protect customers and provide a fair and level playing field to developers.” It further added that it, “identified a feature in the Damus app that allows users to send a tip in connection with digital content in the app, which violates App Store Review Guidelines.”

Jack Dorsey expressed his discontent and tweeted, “Tipping on posts is not selling digital content. It’s a form of feedback.” Dorsey went on to pose the question in regards to bitcoin transfers and assert that this is the opportunity for building a true global payment protocol for the internet.

Dorsey, who is also the CEO of the payments company Block (formerly Square), is a supporter of cryptocurrencies, and Block has staked a lot of money in them, including a system to help people “mine” bitcoin, which is the process of running resource-intensive computer programmes to verify bitcoin transactions and create new coins. In December, Jack Dorsey donated 14 bitcoins (around $245,000 or Rs. 2,01,57,252). This donation was made to the team that was building Nostr. Nostr is a decentralised social media initiative that is not intended to be owned by any individual or commercial entity. The users can maintain their profiles on Nostr and other Nostr powered platforms like Damus and exchange bitcoins through the Lightning Network.