“It’s been the honour of a lifetime,” – the parting words of Tim Cook on the stage as Apple’s CEO. Come September 1, 2026, and Cook will transition into the role of Executive Chairman of Apple’s board of directors, paving the way for John Ternus as the company’s new CEO. In essence, this was probably the last time we saw Tim Cook on the stage, and WWDC 2026 marks a major milestone in Cook’s glorious career spanning decades at Apple.

Cook, who took the baton from Steve Jobs back in 2011, has overseen the company’s growth for close to a decade and a half, with his WWDC announcements marking a major milestone for Apple’s various eras. Most of the industry will likely remember Cook’s most crucial WWDC outing to be the 2020 chapter, where Apple made the transition to Apple Silicon for the Macs. This decision changed the dynamics of the PC industry, where ARM-based chips became the mainstay of efficient computing.

There was also the 2014 edition of WWDC that saw Cook announcing the move to Swift as the preferred coding language for developers. And the 2026 edition, where Apple finally laid out a clear roadmap for its AI ambitions.

That and many more! Cook oversaw some of the most exciting WWDC events – ones that shape Apple’s path throughout history.

Hence, as a farewell (sort of), we take a look at some of the blockbuster WWDC keynote presentations under his leadership.

1. WWDC 2020: The Apple Silicon transition

Highlight: Apple’s transition from Intel processors to Apple’s M series chips. It showcases a masterclass in internal engineering leading to a tremendous upgrade in overall performance.

Migrating the Mac to ARM-based chips gave Apple total independence and incredible battery life. Yet, for the average Mac consumer, an M1 MacBook Air still opened the same way, ran the same apps, and browsed the same web. It was a flawless architectural revolution that changed how the computer was built, not how humanity interacted with it. While the rest of the industry followed, the M1 MacBook Air changed our expectations from laptops.

2. WWDC 2024: Apple Intelligence

Highlight: Apple’s attempt at infusing its entire ecosystem, not just the iPhone, with artificial intelligence. To an extent, Apple Intelligence showed the industry a greater vision of how to implement AI cleverly.

When Tim Cook introduced Apple Intelligence in 2024, he didn’t just add AI features; he re-engineered the relationship between user data and operating systems. By routing generative AI through a privacy-first, on-device ecosystem, Apple proved that artificial intelligence didn’t have to mean sacrificing personal data and privacy. It directly alters how we write, search, and communicate, setting the stage for fully autonomous digital agents.

3. WWDC 2014: The Swift Programming Language

Highlight: Apple rewrote the literal DNA of the App Store to democratise app creation.

Before WWDC 2014, building a mobile application was a tricky art reserved for those who could tolerate the archaic and bracket-heavy complexities of Objective-C programming language. By releasing Swift, Cook’s Apple handed a clean, modern, and readable language to the masses. It completely democratised app development, causing an immediate explosion of software that transformed the iPhone from a gadget with cool features into an indispensable hub for global commerce, entertainment, and daily life.

4. WWDC 2023: visionOS & Spatial Computing

Highlight: The year when Apple moved beyond the iPhone, Mac, and TV, unifying them all into one.

If Steve Jobs’s legacy was squeezing a computer onto a single sheet of multi-touch glass, Tim Cook’s most futuristic gamble was getting rid of that glass entirely and using the world as the canvas for a digital interface.

By introducing visionOS at WWDC 2023, Apple officially staked its claim on the post-smartphone future. Using eye-tracking, hand gestures, and spatial audio, visionOS decoupled computing from physical monitors. It represents an entirely new cognitive experience – a computing matrix where the digital world and the physical world permanently fuse into one another.

5. WWDC 2013: The iOS 7 design revolution

Highlight: The day Apple forced the entire world to change how mobile software should look.

“We understood that people had already become comfortable with touching glass… so we didn’t need physical rules in a digital world,” said Jony Ive.

The announcement of iOS 7 was a violent yet thrilling execution of the Jobs-era skeuomorphism. The virtual leather, digital felt, and realistic metallic textures that defined early smartphone design in the late 2000s were instantly erased.

In their place came neon gradients with layered translucency and minimalist typography. The shockwave of this single announcement extended far beyond the Apple ecosystem. Within months, rival operating systems, global corporate logos, and web design followed suit by completely flattening out the UI design to match Apple’s new aesthetic. In a way, iOS 7 re-trained the eyes of billions of people, making it the most visible and disruptive WWDC announcement of Tim Cook’s entire career.

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6. WWDC 2026: The year Apple embraces generative AI

Highlight: The perfect closing act for Tim Cook — turning a 14-year-old voice assistant into a fully smart companion just before saying goodbye.

Stepping onto the stage for his final WWDC keynote before transitioning to Executive Chairman, Cook framed the event around maturity, safety, and fulfilling the ultimate promise of Apple software. The crowning achievement is Siri AI.

14 years after Siri originally debuted as a rigid voice command tool, Apple completely rebuilt it from the ground up. Based on new Apple Intelligence foundation models, Siri AI became an autonomous, deeply integrated system-wide agent capable of analysing on-screen context, reading across personal data securely, and executing complex cross-app commands.

Paired with expert-backed parental safety frameworks and deep system optimisations that brought cutting-edge efficiency, even to ageing devices, WWDC 2026 marked a well-written swansong by Tim Cook, underlining his legacy.