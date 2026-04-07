With AI becoming the centre point for today’s governance, India’s Income Tax Department has launched a new user-friendly website along with an AI-powered chatbot named Kar Saathi (Tax Companion) just ahead of the upcoming Income Tax Return (ITR) filing season. The initiative, which is part of the department’s PRARAMBH 2026 campaign, aims to make tax filing easier, faster, and more accessible for millions of taxpayers under the new Income Tax Act, 2025 framework.

The revamped platform promises to be a one-stop destination for all direct tax-related services and information.

Kar Saathi AI chatbot: Is it a stylised ChatGPT?

Kar Saathi is more than just a general-purpose AI chatbot like ChatGPT and Gemini, since it is positioned to be an intelligent 24×7 virtual assistant designed to answer taxpayer queries in real time. It can help users with:

– Understanding the latest tax rules and provisions

– Guidance on ITR filing procedures

– Explaining forms, deductions, and deadlines

– Resolving common doubts without needing intermediaries

– Providing step-by-step assistance for various tax compliance tasks

The AI chatbot uses advanced natural language processing to deliver accurate, context-aware responses, making it especially helpful for first-time filers and salaried individuals.

That said, the chatbot won’t be able to compile taxes for you, since it is provided just to help with all queries and doubt-solving.

Kar Saathi and a new website: A centralised tax hub

The newly launched website works with the Kar Saathi AI chatbot, bringing together all direct tax information and services in one place. Taxpayers can now easily access forms, notifications, calculators, and important updates through a clean, modern interface. The integration of Kar Saathi directly on the website also helps with navigating the portal.

The Income Tax Department describes the platform as a step towards digital transformation and easier voluntary tax compliance. It is expected to reduce dependency on physical offices and middlemen while improving the overall taxpaying experience.

With the ITR filing season typically beginning in early June for Assessment Year 2026-27, the launch of Kar Saathi and the new website is strategically timed to help taxpayers prepare better and file returns smoothly. The department hopes the AI assistant will ease the annual rush and minimise errors in filing.