IT INFRASTRUCTURE: Hybrid multicloud top choice in India: Nutanix

Organisations need to run their applications in the environments that best support them. In essence, cloud is an operating model, not a destination, and organisations realise they need to be able to put their applications and data in the clouds that align with their business needs and budget. “Hybrid multicloud is an ideal solution to reduce complexity and help organisations achieve cost savings by utilising the most cost-effective cloud services,” says Faiz Shakir, managing director – Sales, Nutanix India & SAARC.

Recently, this San Jose, California-based cloud computing software firm, released the findings of its fifth annual Enterprise Cloud Index (ECI) report which revealed that IT infrastructure is increasingly diverse, with organisations challenged with integrating data management and control. The research indicated that nearly half (48%) of organisations in India leverage more than one type of IT infrastructure, including a mix of private and public clouds, multiple public clouds, or an on-premises data centre, along with a hosted data centre. This number is set to grow by 87% in the next three years, outpacing the global ECI average by 13%.

According to Shakir, in India hybrid multicloud infrastructure (private infrastructure coupled with more than one public cloud) is witnessing maximum growth. “Hybrid multicloud usage in India at present is 12% and is expected to increase by five-fold (63%) in the next three years. Increased infrastructure diversity, along with a heightened emphasis on data storage, management, security, and services, is driving all IT professionals to seek hybrid operations that transcend private and public infrastructure,” he revealed.

Nutanix’s hybrid multicloud platform provides a unified management interface that allows firms to seamlessly manage workloads across multiple clouds, reducing operational complexity and costs. Additionally, by leveraging its cloud optimisation tools, they can analyse their cloud usage, enabling them to maximise their cloud investments without sacrificing performance or agility.

Shakir says that hybrid multicloud has seen increasing adoption in the India market as it enables organisations to leverage both public and private cloud environments for greater flexibility and scalability. Another trend is the focus on cloud security and compliance, with organisations seeking robust security measures and regulatory compliance certifications. Additionally, there is a growing demand for cloud-native technologies such as containers and serverless computing. “Overall, these trends reflect the increasing importance of cloud technology in driving innovation and digital transformation in the Indian market,” he adds.

Looking ahead into the year, several key cloud adoption trends are expected to emerge. One trend is the increased focus on AI Trust, Risk and Security Management (AI TRISM), as organisations seek to implement robust security measures and risk management strategies in their cloud environments. Another is the growth of industry cloud platforms, which provide tailored solutions and services for specific industries. Platform engineering is set to become increasingly important, as organisations seek to build and manage their own cloud platforms and ecosystems.

India is amongst the fastest growing markets for Nutanix on account of increased cloud adoption as well as rapid repatriation from public cloud. The Nutanix solution has seen adoption by verticals including BFSI, IT/ITeS, aviation, government and startups, with the market shift to subscription-based models which enable firms to invest in cloud services that are financially flexible.

