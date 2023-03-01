It has the specs, the performance and a SUPERVOOC charged battery: OnePlus 11R 5G

In the list of many high-end specs and features that OnePlus has now turned into almost household terms on smartphones, fast charging tops. It was the Never Settling brand that made the idea of fast charging popular, led the industry by example, with the rest of the market playing catch up. And while the rest of the world is only now boarding the fast charging wagon, OnePlus has already taken a new train for another battery and charging destination. OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 11R 5G, yet another OnePlus flagship phone that does not come with a flagship price tag. What it does come with is a new and improved battery and charging experience along with a number of other features.

The OnePlus 11R 5G is a battery beast. No doubting that. The phone comes with a massive 5,000 mAh battery which comes with a whopping 100 W SUPERVOOC fast charging support. And with a 100W charger in the box as well. While using the OnePlus 11R 5G, we were thoroughly impressed with the phone’s battery life which kept the phone comfortably alive even at the end of a day of hefty usage. But what it was the charging speed of the OnePlus 11R 5G which really knocked the battery ball out of the park. The phone barely took six minutes to get to 30 percent battery level. Another minutes took that level to beyond 50 per cent, which left our jaws dropped. Another fifteen minutes and the phone was fully charged. Yes, it only took 25 minutes to go from nil to full.

It is not just about battery capacity and charging speed, though. OnePlus has taken the battery and charging game up a notch by improving on other aspects of charging apart from just speed. The brand has utilized the GaN technology in the OnePlus 11R 5G which helps the phone achieve better charging efficiency and improved heat control. The OnePlus 11R 5G comes with SUPERVOOC S Battery Management chipset which ensures that the phone’s battery health exceeds expectation. The chip transforms charging with higher discharging efficiency, without which most batteries never really reach their full capacity and only manage to get to 97 per cent, wasting precious capacity. With SUPERVOOC S on its side, the OnePlus 11R 5G not only charges faster and more safely but also reaches almost 100 per cent efficiency, which is very rare.

Keeping safety of the battery, charger, cable and most importantly the user in mind, OnePlus has added a number of temperature sensors to monitor charging temperatures at all times. This paired with OnePlus’ Smart Charge technology enables the OnePlus 11R 5G to achieve the best charging experience in typical usages such as gaming, video-watching, or being stored in extremely cold places. It also ensures that the battery keeps charging swiftly even if it has aged.

Another groundbreaking technology that takes the battery and charging experience on the OnePlus above the rest is Battery Health Engine. Powered by a customized battery management chip featuring Smart Battery Health Algorithm and Battery Healing Technology, the Battery Health Engine improves battery lifespan so that battery health remains at optimal level even after four years of use and thousands of charge cycles, which is a huge plus point.

Apart from being a battery and charging wonder, the OnePlus 11R 5G is an extremely good looking, sleek device with a glass front and back. The beautiful tall, 6.67 inch Fluid AMOLED full HD+ display with 120 Hz refresh rate rules the front while the distinct circular camera unit gives the back a super distinct look. The two different colour options, Galactic Silver and Sonic Black offer contrast between glossy and matte, giving users the option to pick their preferred finish.

This is backed by flagship level performance thanks to one of the most powerful processors by Qualcomm– Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 which is paired with up to 16 GB of speedy LPDDR5X RAM, with OnePlus’ RAM-Vita technology which manages RAM so well that the phone can keeping running smoothly with as many as 44 apps open in the background. We would often jump from power hungry games, to checking mails, to scrolling social media websites all without closing the apps in the background. The OnePlus 11R 5G kept running without any hiccups.

The OnePlus 11R 5G is also equipped with a triple camera set up on the back. Our favorite of the three sensors on the back has to be the 50 megapixel main sensor with OIS which not only takes great pictures with ample detail and accurate colour in well lit conditions but also does exceedingly well in low light conditions. The phone runs on OnePlus’ ever so popular and clutter-free OxygenOS based on Android 13 and judging by OnePlus’ great software track record, the phone will get regular updates for years to come.

All of this at a starting price of Rs 39,999 makes the OnePlus 11R 5G the ultimate value flagship. It has everything a premium flagship possesses – design, specs, camera, battery, UI. All at a price that is nowhere near premium.